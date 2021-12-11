PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Department of Social Services is set to begin another round of training for foster/adoptive and respite parents next month.
One adoptive mom’s advice?
“Just try it,” Kirsten O’Jida-Blair of Peru said. She and her wife, Crystal, adopted two of their daughters, Jazlynn, 6, and Olivia, 4, after first fostering them through DSS.
“Signing up for the classes doesn’t lock you in, but just go,” O’Jida-Blair continued.
“If you have that thought in your mind or that idea in your heart, then go see what it’s about.”
NOTHING TO LOSE
DSS will hold an orientation and informational meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the offices located at 13 Durkee Street in Plattsburgh.
Model Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) training is slated to start Tuesday, Jan. 18. DSS asks that people call 518-565-3320 to confirm attendance since space is limited to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.
“You have nothing to lose with the classes,” O'Jida-Blair said. “They’re very honest. Every case is different, obviously, but they give you worst-case scenarios, they give you best-case scenarios.
"They try to get you ready for whatever it is that’s going to come at you.”
She admitted she was terrified and did not initially want to be a foster parent.
“Then once I went to the classes, I’m like, 'I have to do this,' and it totally changed my world.”
NO PRICE TAG
DSS Director of Legal and Social Services Christine Peters does not believe you can put a price tag on creating a relationship and giving and receiving love.
“I think we see more and more through this pandemic that relationships have been broken, people haven’t been able to see families," she said.
"If there’s any benefit to being a foster parent, it’s the benefit of widening your circle and creating more relationships for you and your family and for that child.”
O'Jida-Blair said that could mean fostering without adopting, or doing respite care to give families a break on the weekend.
"There’s so many options on helping out.”
MAKING CONNECTIONS
Everybody needs stable and consistent relationships, Peters said.
“With kids coming into foster care, they can benefit not only from the relationship they have with their foster parent and from the foster parent creating that, but ... they still have the relationship with their family.
"They get to know someone new, different, in a different way, different traditions, and there’s always a benefit to that in my opinion.”
Even kids who are in foster care for a short period of time maintain those connections that give them a seat at a Christmas dinner years down the road or an extra person at their game, Peters said.
“That’s really what it’s about is making connections. And I think a lot of people learn about themselves through fostering and that’s kind of a neat process as well.”
