PLATTSBURGH — It’s not too late to sign up for the next cohort of prospective Foster/Adoptive parents’ Model Approach to Partnerships and Parenting and Group Preparation and Selection II training provided by the Clinton County Department of Social Services.
“This program is what we use to certify foster parents in New York State,” Jennifer Smith, Home Finder Caseworker, Foster Care & Adoption Unit, Clinton County Department of Social Services, said.
“It’s the required training for a foster parent. The classes are held in 10 sessions. We have an orientation and 10 weeks for class. We hold it three times a year.”
Fall 2023 classes started with an orientation on Sept. 12.
“But, we can still have prospective foster parents reach out to us and we can do a one-on-one or a group orientation with them at a later time if that’s something we want to do,” she said.
For more information, call 518-565-3320.
TEN WEEKS
Week 1 of the 10-week training is being held at the Department of Social Services Office, which is 13 Durkee St. on Tuesday nights.
“They run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Smith said.
“The first class is this coming Tuesday on Sept. 19. They’re going to end on Dec. 5. Two weeks we’re taking off. There are going to be any classes on Oct. 31 for Halloween, and there won’t be any classes on Nov. 7 because our office is closed for Election Day.
“If folks aren’t able to make it to the fall session, our next session will be in the winter of 2024 and that orientation is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.
STRUCTURE
Class participants will learn about what causes children to come into foster care.
“You learn about the challenges that children face being placed out of the home, the affects of neglect and trauma have on a child’s development and well being and how that can manifest itself into different type of behavior that might be difficult to manage at times,” Smith said.
“You learn different parenting skills on how to manage those behaviors and how to approach a child that has missing pieces to their development because of being neglected. You learn how to work in partnership with our agency and you work in partnership with the birth family of the children that have been placed, in partnership with service providers, schools, all working together for the same goal.”
The primary goal is to return the child to their parent or parents.
“We want to achieve permanency for a child, which means having a safe and stable place where they can grow and thrive until adulthood,” Smith said.
“The original permanency goal usually always is for the parents to make the changes they need to make to ensure the child’s safety and go back home. If that’s not an option, it could also mean that the child might be freed for adoption and foster parents are usually dual certified as Foster/Adoptive parents, and they can be adoptive resources.”
The class also prepares foster parents for other roles they can play.
“Specifically as a respite provider,” she said.
“Our agency does two different types of respites. One is for what we kind of call our traditional respite. It’s when you have a child come into your home that is a foster child but the child is normally placed in a different home. You are going to take care of them for a couple days because maybe the foster family had something going on and they need to leave town and it wasn’t appropriate for the child to go with them or the child has some pretty high needs and the foster parents sometimes needs break just like any other parent would need a break. We’re able to support each other that way by offering those breaks through the traditional respite.”
The second type is called New Start Respite.
“This respite is for children who are not placed in foster care, but they and their families are receiving preventative services and that is to prevent placement into foster care,” Smith said.
“We provide these New Start respites to families if a parent has to go to in-patient services and that could be provided up to 28 days, so they can go to in-patient and complete that in-patient program. It could be if a parent has physical illness and doesn’t have anyone to help them out with their child and they need to be on bed rest for a week after a surgery or something like that. We can help them out that way.”
Like with the traditional respite program, the children or their parents could be struggling with their own relationships.
“The behaviors of the children are too much for the parents to be able to manage and they are having a difficult time, and they all need breaks from each other,” she said.
“Not just the parents, but the children need breaks, too, to help reduce stress. Our foster families are able to provide those kind of respites.”
NEW START RESPITE
New Start respites can be provided one or two weekends a month by a foster family.
“When you go to the class, you are certified as a foster/adoptive and respite provider. The family chooses which kind of services they feel comfortable doing,” she said.
“We have a handful of people that all they want to do is be a foster parent and be a foster parent from a certain age to a certain age. We have some that are like we’re willing to foster/adopt and do respite for children who are newborns to 18.”
Some foster families choose to do respite only.
“Because we like to be like the cool aunt and uncle that gets to take the kid every once awhile, give them breaks, and do fun stuff, and they go home after,” she said.
The agency is definitely in need of more New Start Respite providers.
“That’s where we’re seeing some of the highest needs right now, and especially for kids that have some developmental delays, maybe on the autism spectrum. and of course, we always need those brave, kind souls that are saying, ‘Yes. Let me work with teens. Let me help out teenagers.’ Cute little babies are fun and snugly, but the teenagers can come with their own wonderful connections that you can make with them. It’s a very valuable thing for these kids to have that positive role model in their lives,” Smith said.
The agency has about 64 foster parents and 15 relatives’ foster-boarding homes as well.
“These are relatives of children who came into foster care, and they chose to become certified foster parents full time,” she said.
“So, we have close to 80 foster families that we work with.”
