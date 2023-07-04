PLATTSBURGH — Before Plattsburgh Cares suspended aid for refugees passing through the area, the group was a helpful resource for the Clinton County Department of Social Services.
Such as, when refugees did not meet eligibility regulations to continue receiving aid from DSS, they would be pointed in the direction of local organizations like Plattsburgh Cares and JCEO (Joint Council for Economic Opportunity) and local churches for further help.
DSS Commissioner Christine Peters explained that families who come to them in the middle of the night are always offered emergent support like housing from the department.
But, the next day, DSS has to determine if these same refugees are eligible for continued support like public transportation to somewhere else — if that’s what they want.
‘PLATTSBURGH CARES WAS A RESOURCE’
If they’re deemed ineligible, though, DSS can no longer spend funds to help them. That’s when an organization like Plattsburgh Cares would typically step in.
“Plattsburgh Cares was a resource,” Peters said.
Since March, Peters said approximately 126 households, ranging from different sized families to singles, have come to them seeking help.
“There’s no predicting,” she said, adding that border communities, like Clinton County, are always seeing ebbs and flows of migrants.
“Some weekends we have 10 families; sometimes we have none.”
She clarified too that not all of these individuals in need of help are coming from Roxham Road, the unofficial border crossing in Champlain that closed in March.
“The message is out there that Roxham Road is closed,” Peters said.
‘WE’RE GOING TO BE DEALING WITH THIS FOR A WHILE’
Instead, she said many of them crossed into Canada seeking asylum at other ports of entries and were not eligible to remain there, where at that point, they were transported back to the nearest public transport in the United States by border patrol.
In April — weeks after Roxham Road closed — Plattsburgh Cares President, Kathy Sajor, had addressed this same issue with the county legislature.
At the time, Sajor had said her organization had assisted nearly 60 men, women and children who were returned from Canada to Mountain Mart Bus station in Plattsburgh.
“This does not include the calls we have received reporting travelers stranded on rural roads. Travelers arrive at Mountain Mart at all hours of the day and night without the resources to provide for their basic needs, let alone the language skills to understand what is happening to them or a plan for what happens next,” she said at the time.
“In essence, they are stranded, desperate, confused, depleted and often traumatized by their circumstances.”
Now, as Plattsburgh Cares no longer has the aid to help, the situation is likely to worsen.
“To be honest, we’re going to be seeing and dealing with this situation for a while,” Peters said.
