PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested New Jersey man Darnell Hughee in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.
The arrest was stemming from an on-going investigation led by Plattsburgh City Police and the New York State Police.
During a traffic stop conducted by the Tri-County Special Response Team, Hughee, 39, of New Jersey, was apprehended for the purpose of executing a search warrant. The search yielded the seizure of approximately five ounces of cocaine, 1,000 bags of heroin, and a 9mm hand gun, police said.
The street value of the narcotic drugs is approximately $40,000.
Hughee was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sent to the Clinton County Jail pending a future court date.
Hughee is also wanted in New Jersey for an on-going shooting investigation, police said.
The Tri-County SRT consists of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Essex County Sheriff’s, Franklin County Sheriff’s, Ticonderoga Police Department, and the Malone Police Department.
The Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit is comprised of the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
