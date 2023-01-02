Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a tenth to a third of an inch expected, locally higher totals up to half an inch are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals are expected across the St. Lawrence Valley and along the northern and eastern periphery of the Adirondacks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&