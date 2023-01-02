PLATTSBURGH — The new year started at Airborne Park Speedway with a bunch of mud, but it was still a great day of racing.
“The weather was a challenge for sure, but it was still great fun,” Airborne promoter Mike Perrotte said.
“The warm thaw and rain created a lot of challenges, but everybody raced and there were no complaints.”
The Frozen 100 Enduro kicked off the 2023 Airborne season Sunday in a special race. The 100-lap race featured 48 cars trying to make their way around the half-mile dirt track in heavy congestion.
Perrotte said they had in mind a frozen solid track on New Year’s Day to hold the race on, but the warm temperatures of recent days messed up those plans creating a thick, sloppy mud track.
On the race start, a pile of cars got stuck in the mud as they slid through the first turn, causing a major pileup.
Much of the race featured cars slipping and sliding through turns and often bumping into each other. Several cars had to be pulled out of the mud by wreckers. There were also several small fires in vehicles that were extinguished by local volunteer firefighters.
Richie Turner of Highgate, Vt. was the last racer standing, and he took home the $5,000 first prize.
“We didn’t make it to 100 laps,” Perrotte said.
“There were so many cars that went out. He (Turner) was the last one left.”
The crowd of about 1,000 seemed to enjoy the race, Perrotte said, despite the weather.
Folks warmed themselves by open barrel fires and got food from local food trucks Lighting Lardy’s BBQ and Jiminy Crickets Good Southern Eats.
“We’ve heard a lot of positive responses and people seemed to have a good time,” Perrotte said.
“We can’t control the weather, and we thought of canceling it, but we didn’t and people seemed happy.”
Perrotte said the Frozen 100 is a good kick off to what he said should be a great season at Airborne.
“Now we look forward to the regular season that starts in late April,” he said.
“We have a lot of good racing scheduled this year.”
Perrotte said they will evaluate the Frozen 100 and make a decision whether to hold it again next year.
“If it (track) was frozen it would have been perfect,” he said.
“But we’ll see about next year.”
Frozen 100 Enduro Results
Car # Driver Hometown
517 Richie Turner Highgate, VT
97 Rick Stiles Dekalb Junction, NY
OO7 Shawn Fountain Plattsburgh, NY
73 Tyler Irwin Peru, NY
911 Norman Morrill North Ferrisburg, VT
19 CJ Belanger Dannemora, NY
72 Cody Hodge Orleans, VT
180 Michael Wright Alburgh, VT
93 Eli Beshaw Plattsburgh, NY
92 Andrew Lopes (Lopez) Swanton, VT
49 Tom Beshaw Plattsburgh, NY
O7 James Shufelt III Swanton, VT
22 Terry Martineau Redford, NY
30 Nathan Mitchell Peru, NY
3 Tyler Sataboot Plattsburgh, NY
O9 Todd Marlow Merrill, NY
18 Adrian Bigelow Ogdensburg, NY
32 James Shreve Plattsburgh, NY
23 Karlea Luxon Plattsburgh, NY
91 Eric Messier Hinesburg, VT
15 Mason Phillips Fort Covington, NY
13 Curtis LaGrave Jr. Plattsburgh, NY
619 Doug Bandy Lyndonville, VT
7 Chris Frennier Plattsburgh, NY
68 Robert Francis Hogansburg, NY
118 Clem Bell Peru, NY
119 Chris Sumner East Middlebury, VT
145 Chance Peryea Plattsburgh, NY
O77 Bill Fountain Altona, NY
1 Ricky Thompson Hogansburg, NY
21 Scott Richner Rouses Point, NY
O69 Jason Vezina North Hero, VT
OO Lloyd Provost Plattsburgh, NY
115 Josh Turner Milton, VT
11 Andy Botala Grand Isle, VT
77 Cole Boutah Alburgh, VT
99 Tyler Bell Peru, NY
44 Tylor Terry Mooers, NY
51 Codey Agoney Plattsburgh, NY
9 Cody Hilliker West Chazy, NY
40 Terry Goddeau Jr. Dannemora, NY
731 Jon Brown West Chazy, NY
69 Darrin Smith Peru, NY
52 Fred Ray Albany, NY
144 Justin Prescott Milton, VT
