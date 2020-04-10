As part of Holy Thursday observations, several worshipers participated in a drive-in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the St. Agnes School parking lot in Lake Placid.
The Rev. John Yonkovig, pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lake Placid, wore a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as he got ready to place the Holy Eucharist in a monstrance for a drive-in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament held in the St. Agnes School parking lot in Lake Placid on Holy Thursday.
