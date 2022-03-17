MALONE — The Downtown Artist Cellar’s reopening celebration pops off 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and introduces dozens of new works by multi-media artists Michael Hart and Noreen Sadue.
Though this is their DAC debut, both are well known regionally.
For a dozen years, Hart operated Pouring Lights Studio, an art gallery housing exhibits, studio space and performance space in downtown Malone.
The mostly self-taught practitioner in the disciplines of photography, stained glass, music, painting and sculpture has an abstract thread running through his work, which represents his ever-evolving life experience.
He has exhibited and received awards for his work in numerous galleries and festivals since the early 1970s.
SOUND GENERATOR
In “Backseat Dreamer,” Hart displays 21 pieces that comprise a collection of images photographed during a return trip from Boston concerts.
A sound generator, Hart utilizes an array of devices including a metal rack, thumb piano, a malfunctioning sawzall, theremin and guitar.
About the exhibit’s origins, he recalls:
“Our band, Figure From Ground, was tightly packed in a van with all of our gear. Our collective breathing fogged the glass into a dreamlike filter, softening the edges and intensifying my imagination. My backseat window seemed like a movie screen, feeding me a flood of imagery as we sliced through the November landscape.”
Hart nailed his iPhone images in November 2018.
“I was just sitting in the backseat of the van, and I started taking pictures, which I normally do,” he said.
“As I started to review the pictures I took, I thought this is a great series and I think I’ve got a show here. It just dawned on me like that. It’s really the first time I have exhibited a body of work in a digital format. I don’t even really distinguish format of conventional photography with digital photography. It just comes under photography -- everything. I still have the same mental process, which I think really kinds of define what I do.”
DRIVE-BY PHOTOGRAPHY
“Backseat Dreamer” captures fleeting landscapes.
“Some buildings because it got interesting because the light was getting darker, so the lights in some of the buildings were coming on and that was really catching my eye,” he said.
“Mostly, these were taken on Route 89 coming up through Burlington. It actually covered Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. It’s mostly major highways through those states.”
A couple sat in the front, and Hart’s seatmate watched him take photographs like a tourist.
“I was snapping left and right,” he said.
“I was in the perfect position because I was shooting into the landscape instead of emphasizing the roadway.”
LESS IS MORE
Hart digitally printed the images with iPhoto on his Mac.
“I didn’t want to process them too much,” he said.
“I just wanted to get the overall tone that I wanted. That was about it. I didn’t need a specialized program. I started out with over 100 images, so it’s been condensed down to 21 from there.”
The images are 8 x 10 inch color prints.
“I decided not to title them because they are sort of like a stream of consciousness,” he said.
“I think that if I titled them they would be kind of arbitrary. I felt like they just stood alone as a group, so they are just numbered.”
The first image is of a little turquoise, odd-flying-saucer-shaped pond along a roadway.
“It’s a bit of a progression,” he said.
“They are not in any particular order. I arranged them all in one straight line. It almost looks like a roll of film spread out.
“The final image is when you pass under a bridge on the highway, and you have that concrete mass looming above you.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.