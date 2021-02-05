ESSEX – St. John's Episcopal Church reaches out to its parishioners with “Ashes On The Go,” from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 in front of the church located at 4 Church St. in Essex.
“Lent is the season of reflection, and one of the liturgies we go through is applying ashes to the heads of individuals as a desire to repent or I would rather use change direction in their lives,” the Rev. Craig Hacker said.
“We have been closed actually since March. We probably have on a Sunday someplace between 30 or 40 individuals, and we do have a tiny church. So, we closed the church, and we are doing everything by computer. We have been using Zoom services.”
On Feb. 17, Hacker will conduct an Ash Wednesday service from the rectory at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.
"Ashes On The Go" is St. John's Episcopal Church's first venture outside its COVID confines, so to speak.
“In terms of just saying I wonder if people will drive by, stay in their cars and want us to apply ashes on their foreheads just to see if we can have community in a different way,” Hacker said.
“That's really our objective. We do feel that this is extremely safe. We will be using all the protocols of masking. It will require the individuals in the cars to mask. I will just be putting the ashes on their foreheads and nothing else because I will be doing an earlier service which they can attend by Zoom.
“We will come back later in the day to apply ashes if someone would like that to occur. But they must stay in their cars, so that we have good social distancing.”
Hacker has planned a special Lenten Compline before Holy Week, and it will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays for five weeks.
The theme is “Follow Me to Jerusalem."
It begins with the laity's first question, “What can I bring?”
Jesus Christ replies, “Bring only your heart.”
PANDEMIC IMPACT
Hacker said his parishioners are very thankful to have Zoom services.
“At the same time, there's a real deep sense of loss because we cannot come together as community,” he said.
“We have been very, very disciplined about using Zoom and other means in keeping the church active and forward.”
Zoom is the portal for Bible study on Tuesdays, meditations and book clubs.
“We're pretty active by reaching through the technology that is available to us, but it's still a loss,” Hacker said.
“It's not the same. I thought maybe we could reach out a little bit farther, if people wanted to come and know I was willing to place ashes on their heads. Human touch may be very important.”
For more information call the rectory at 518-963-4657 or email frcraigstjohns@gmail.com
