MOOERS — Dragoon’s Farm Equipment is hoping the community will come out and celebrate its 70th year in business today.
Dragoon’s usually hosts an open house celebration similar to this annually — which has previously drawn in around 1,000 people throughout the course of the day — but this year’s event is poised to be extra special and bigger for the milestone anniversary.
$1 MILLION TRACTOR
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the local, family owned farm equipment supplier, located at 2507 US-11 in Mooers, will be hosting a day’s worth of activities for the public to join in on.
For example, several representatives from manufacturers like Case IH, Kubota, Kinze, Kuhn, Cub Cadet, Land Pride and H&S will be attending and showing off some of their available products.
“Case is coming with a $1 million tractor that people will be able to sit on and take pictures with,” Taylor Rental office manager Jenn Hayes said about the event.
“A lot of people from the towns, like a bunch of farmers are invited to come … and to just see the product lines that the manufacturers have, that they bring in, so people can kind of just feel and see and touch the big tractors.”
Hayes said those who sit on the tractor can have their picture taken as well.
“There’s a photoshoot. We have someone there taking pictures, so the kids will be able to sit on the tractors, and then the pictures are emailed to them so they can print or do whatever they wish with,” she said.
“So it should be a pretty good event.”
JACK’S FAMOUS PANCAKES
Hayes said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateauguay Lake) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) will also be delivering a proclamation to the business for its 70 years of service to the community.
Additionally, “Jack’s famous pancakes” will be available all day.
“They’ve done the pancakes for a few years and people just love the pancakes,” Hayes said.
For a small business like this, Hayes said it was important to include members of the community in its monumental anniversary celebration.
“That’s kind of the message that we wanted to get across,” she said.
“We just feel like 70 years is a lot and shouldn’t just be tossed under the bus … especially with the way things have been for the past three years with COVID. And, you know, and it’s a locally owned business, it’s a family owned business too. They employ surprisingly like 22 people. So, I mean, it’s a decent amount for being (in a small community).”
