MOOERS — Despite the ever changing business landscape, Dragoon’s Farm Equipment has remained a constant staple of the North Country for 70 years now.
Over the past seven decades, the local, family-owned farm equipment supplier, located at 2507 US-11 in Mooers, has built up a reliable reputation among many generations of farmers by providing them with the equipment needed to conduct their daily tasks.
‘SOME AWFUL GOOD HELP’
Long-time owner Jack Dragoon credited the business’s sustained success to the employees and, of course, the customers.
“We’ve had some awful good help, which makes a big difference. and we just keep plugging along and trying to treat everybody the same. Use everybody like we should use,” he said.
“You got to have loyal customers too. That makes quite a difference to have loyal customers. We appreciate them and they appreciate us.”
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
That mutual appreciation was on full display at Dragoon’s 70th anniversary celebration Aug. 29.
Many residents of the Mooers community, as well as surrounding communities, showed out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to partake in all the activities the event had to offer, which included several representatives from manufacturers like Case IH, Kubota, Kinze, Kuhn, Cub Cadet, Land Pride and H&S showing off some of their available products, a photoshoot with tractors and Jack’s “famous pancakes.”
By noon, Dragoon’s was full of people enjoying the food and atmosphere.
Jack was emotional to see the large turnout for the celebration.
“It’s very good support,” he said.
“That’s one thing why living in a small town is different than living in a big city.”
LEGISLATOR PROCLAMATIONS
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateauguay Lake) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) were also in attendance to provide Dragoon’s Farm Equipment with state proclamations from the assembly and senate for the milestone anniversary.
A proclamation from Congress was also provided to the business on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R-Schuylerville) behalf.
“Certainly they’re a staple in this community. Farmers or agricultural people couldn’t do it without them. Congratulations to them on 70 years,” Jones said.
“Seventy years doesn’t come easy, it doesn’t come around very often either,” Stec added.
“So congratulations, we wish you another 70 years.”
STILL FAMILY-OWNED
Looking to the future, new owners will be taking over the business — as Jack has entered retirement — but he said that won’t change much, if anything, about Dragoon’s.
“The ones coming in will do just as good a job as we’ve done and mostly help is still the same. Two or three of us won’t be here, but we’re on call any time they need it,” he said.
“It’s still family owned … It’s still Dragoon’s Farm Equipment.”
