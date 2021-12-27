PLATTSBURGH — Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney, the First Lady of Drag Racing, will be joining the Clinton County Fairgrounds’ Car Show next summer.
Muldowney, 81, a three-time National Hot Rod Association champion, was born in Burlington and was quick to realize her passion for racing after her family moved to Schenectady when she was 8.
HIGHS AND LOWS
By 1965, she became the first woman Top Fuel dragster to be licensed by the NHRA in the male-dominated sport.
“Muldowney has known the highs and lows of her chosen field including three NHRA championships (1977, 1980, 1982) as well as numerous other accolades,” a news release by the Clinton County Car Show said.
“In 1976 she was named Drag News ‘Top Fuel Driver of the Year’ and voted to the Auto Racing All-American Team for the second time by the American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association.”
SHIRLEY’S KIDS
Muldowney persevered in the sport even after sustaining injuries from a drag race crash in 1984, when she was competing in Montreal. After losing control of her car for 600 feet, Muldowney required multiple surgeries for injuries in her legs, hands and pelvis, the release said. She spent about 18 months recovering.
She returned to racing 1986 before retiring in 2006. Since then, Muldowney has spent her time promoting drag racing and fundraising for the racing community through her foundation, “Shirley’s Kids,” the release said.
Car show attendees will get the chance to meet Muldowney and see a display of her memorabilia at next year’s show at the county fairgrounds June 25.
