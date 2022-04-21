HARKNESS – There will be sustenance for senses, soul, and mind at the Harkness United Methodist Church's annual commemoration of Dr. Georgia Harkness' birthday.
A special worship service 9 a.m. Sunday, April 24, will include prayers, songs, and reflections written by the noted Methodist theologian and philosopher, who was instrumental in removing barriers to the ordination of women in the Methodist Church.
The public is invited and welcome to attend and learn about the beloved North Country woman from humble beginnings with a global reach in a bulletin board display designed by Nancy Smith and a presentation by Allison Arnold, chairperson of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee (SPRC) at the church.
An ice cream and birthday cake reception will follow the service.
The same program will be repeated at 11 a.m. at the Keeseville United Methodist Church, 1799 Front St. Keeseville.
WHO WAS GEORGIA HARKNESS?
Dr. Georgia Elma Harkness was born April 21, 1891 on the Cold Spring Road.
“Not far from here and just about a mile from the present site of the Harkness church in Harkness, N.Y., a hamlet that was named for her grandfather, Nehemiah Harkness,” Arnold said.
“She was the youngest of J. Warren and Lillie Harkness’ four children, and their second daughter. At the time of her birth, the family had been living on the farm homestead for nearly 90 years, but they were far from being simple farmers.”
STRONG EXAMPLE
Her father, J. Warren Harkness, was a remarkable man, whose occupations included teacher, surveyor, prolific writer, and statesman.
“They deeply appreciated the value of education,” Arnold said.
“The Harkness children attended grade school and Sunday school in the stone house and eventually high school in Keeseville. Thanks to her father’s example, Georgia was an exemplary student.”
Her older sister Hattie, excelled in all school subjects, but she died tragically at age 17.
“Profoundly impacted by that loss, and because she shared her father’s and sister’s love of learning, Georgia strove to be just as talented,” Arnold said.
“Her parents encouraged her to feed that great hunger for learning, and after only two years in high school, Georgia had passed all of her Regents exams by the age of 14.
“There was little question that Georgia was college bound; but after a consultation between the family, Georgia and teachers, it was agreed that she would stay in high school for another two years to mature before moving away from home.”
'BORN A METHODIST'
At age 14, Georgia joined the Methodist Church.
The Harkness family attended worship in the stone schoolhouse on Hallock Hill Road.
“They had been members of the Methodist Church since before Georgia was born,” Arnold said.
“Before that, they were Quakers. Georgia loved to tell the story. Her great-grandfather, and the first Harkness settler in the region, was a Quaker man named Daniel Harkness. He fell in love with and married a young woman named Abigail Cochran.
“Problem: Abigail was not a Quaker, but even worse; in the eyes of the Society of Friends, she was a flashy dresser—specifically, she wore a red coat.”
The church elders approached Daniel and said that if he were to remain a member of the Society, he merely had to go to a Meeting and say the he was sorry he had married Abigail. “Daniel refused to apologize for his marriage, or for his wife’s choice of clothing,” Arnold said.
“To make matters worse, he actually supported her decision. 'He was not sorry, and so he would not say so.' And since he refused to accept the discipline of the elders, they voted Daniel out of the society.
“Georgia would state with a twinkle in her eye; 'Through a combination of feminine charm, male stubbornness, ecclesiastical stupidity, it was predestined that I should be born a Methodist.'
"Daniel and Abigail found a comfortable home in the Methodist Church, where, evidently, Abigail could contentedly wear her red coat."
COLLEGE BOUND
Georgia was awarded a scholarship to Cornell University, one of the few major American universities that accepted women as undergraduates along with men.
Georgia's father was horrified.
“At Cornell as she learned more about injustice, poverty and oppression in various countries around the world, she began to develop a career choice: 'It is my purpose, if God permits, to become a foreign missionary,'' Arnold said.
“So, she joined an organization at Cornell that focused on preparing young people for a life of mission work. It also provided a space where young, college-age students could get together and have a good time. On one of the camping trips, she had what she called 'a profoundly religious event in her life.'”
MAKING HER WAY
After Cornell, Georgia continued her education at Boston University, then Union Theological Seminary, and Harvard and Yale Divinity School, earning an alphabet of degrees over her lifetime.
After graduation from Cornell in 1912, Georgia took a job selling 'The Century Book of Facts," but she was not a successful salesperson.
Between 1912 and 1918, she taught in high schools in Schuylerville and Scotia, about half the distance between Cornell and her hometown.
During those years, Georgia taught an impressive array of languages, including Latin, German, and French.
During these years, she remained active within the church and taught Sunday school, running the children’s Junior League, and helping with the Epworth League.
“Georgia was passionate about higher Religious Education, and was thrilled to find that there were many careers opening for women in those fields,” Arnold said.
“She wrote, “When I read an article in The Christian Advocate about a new profession for women in religious education, which was opening up, I decided forthwith that if I could not be a missionary, this was my calling.'”
To learn the rest of Dr. Harkness' inspiring story, attend one of Arnold's two presentations on Sunday.
Four years ago, a ceremony was held to dedicate a historical marker at the Harkness United Methodist Church to commemorate her legacy.
“And we at the Church are proud every April to remember and celebrate our heritage of Georgia’s life, faith and works,” Arnold said.
“Her legacy is a powerful reminder that even if one begins their life in modest surroundings, it doesn’t need to limit the scope of one’s accomplishments.”
