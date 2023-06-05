PLATTSBURGH — More than 4,000 people came together Saturday to celebrate the return of Dozerfest after a four-year hiatus.
Dozerfest provides a hands-on experience with construction equipment, off-roaders, race cars, lawn equipment, utility equipment, heavy machinery and, for the first time, mega trucks.
It has been widely popular with kids and families. The event has not been held since 2019 largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Plattsburgh, Upstone Materials and other local businesses collaborated to bring the event back this year to Airborne Speedway.
‘TURNOUT IS GREAT’
According to the stampers at the main entrance, approximately 4,000 people had entered the grounds of the event by noon.
“The turnout is great. We had a large crowd at 9 a.m., and it’s been pretty good since then,” said Connie Mandeville, president of Kiwanis Breakfast Club Plattsburgh.
“It’s been about four years since the last one. I heard we reached 3,000 attendees in previous years and it looks like we’re slated to surpass that.”
Leon Blair, a general contractor and longtime supporter of Dozerfest, said the kids love it.
“It’s fun showing the kids the construction equipment,” Blair said.
“Letting them see how they work, how to operate them and talk about what it’s for. It’s a real pleasure knowing we might be impacting their interests.”
Also, the New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, South Plattsburgh Fire Department and Ambulance Squad offered children a look inside their emergency service vehicles.
TASTE OF DIFFERENT JOBS
Some other popular equipment featured at Dozerfest included a car-crushing crane, bucket truck, bulldozer and steam roller.
“The kids get a taste of what it’s like in construction, mining, and other industries the equipment is used in,” said Jimmy Mussaw of Upstone Materials.
Tom Neale of the Kiwanis Breakfast Club and a longtime volunteer and supporter of the event, said the many volunteers helping with Dozerfest have been great.
“We cannot thank our volunteers enough for their help,” Neale said.
“I think we have 60-70 volunteers from the companies involved today, but there are even more that we didn’t know would show up to help. Probably around 100 at any given time.”
FUN AND FOOD
Some other activities for the kids included two bounce castles, an obstacle course, raffles and other games.
“It’s great. Great for the kids. This is our first one,” dad Garret Pryel said.
“He really liked the bounce house, but I thinks it’s all been fun.”
Food, drinks and other concessions were provided by Tammy’s Lunchbox, Bunz on the Run and The Food Dudes. Stewart’s Shops also provided ice cream.
“It’s great. We’ve come here a few years now,” mom Ann Shick said.
“I can tell you it is a lot of fun for the little guys. This guy cannot wait for the mega truck show.”
MEGA TRUCK SHOW
A mega truck show featuring “The Wanted Truck” operated by Kevin Bigelow, “Hired Gun” operated by Elijah, “Hellboy” operated by Tyler and “Airborne” operated by Joe Bishop took place at noon on the speedway.
“Look at that one!” children shouted. “It’s a racecar!”
Admission to the event cost $5, and children under 5-years-old entered for free. All children received a free yellow hard hat.
Sponsors of the event include Northline Utilities Charlebois, Inc., AES Northeast, Moore, Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning, Brennan Buick, Palmer Veterinary Clinic, Dragoon’s Farm Equipment, Laware Construction, Hey I’m Kim, Fuller Excavating, Della MotorSports, Brunell and Sons, Warren Tire, Goss Chevrolet, Riley Ford, Branon Construction, Chazy Orchards, and Roberts Sports.
Funds raised during this event go back into the community through funding community initiatives that focus on children, such as the JCEO Backpack Program, Journey Into Reading, the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System, the Ted K. Center and more.
“We are helping the children. Everything we do is giving back to the community through supporting the children,” Mussaw said.
