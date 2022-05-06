PLATTSBURGH — Trinity Middlemiss’ grandmother demonstrated for reproductive rights years ago. Two generations later, Middlemiss is doing it all over again.
She joined more than 50 people at Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh Friday to protest a leaked draft opinion that signaled the country’s highest court would overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion across the United States in 1973.
‘THIS WOULD SET US BACK’
For Middlemiss, frustration boiled over as she heard news of the draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who argued that there was nothing in the text of the Constitution that supports a right to an abortion.
“The fact that my grandmother protested this, and we’re back here again, skipping two generations, it just kind of ridiculous,” Middlemiss said. “This would set us back so far.”
Middlemiss attended Friday’s protest with Mirren Guzzio, who said she interpreted Alito’s opinion to indicate that the country cared more about people giving birth than the children they give birth to.
“We have so much racism, sexism and homophobia still present in this country,” Guzzio said. “The fact that millions of people are disadvantaged from the moment they are born because of the way they look or because of the way they choose to represent themselves and who they are is horrifying.”
‘UNBELIEVABLY UPSET’
Although Guzzio said she felt scared about the future of reproductive rights, she said she also feels fortunate.
“I have a privileged position being a white woman in New York State. Living in the middle class, I know it’s very unlikely that my right to an abortion will be taken away from me,” she said, “but I felt so unbelievably upset for the people it will affect.”
Health and policy experts in the days since the draft opinion was released have said that low-income pregnant people of color would be affected the most if Roe is overturned.
With concentrations of the U.S. states that would likely ban abortion when given the opportunity located in the deep south and midwest, experts said, the U.S. would be split into abortion deserts and abortion havens, severely limiting access to people seeking an abortion who lack the transportation, money and time off from work to travel to a state that does allow the operation.
“Throughout the United States, areas with high poverty rates often lack resources such as hospitals, health-care providers, and accessible public transportation. Poverty occurs in both urban and rural locations, and the South has the highest poverty rates of all. Poverty has a disproportionate impact on marginalized individuals and their communities, including women and girls, people of color, noncitizens, and people with disabilities,” The Center for Reproductive Rights, a group of lawyers and others that advocates for reproductive rights globally, said.
“When pregnant people are unable to access abortion care, the consequences can be far-reaching and can affect their own well-being and economic security and that of their families.”
Guzzio said she hopes the majority opinion by the court serves as a wake-up call for some she said have been dismissive that reproductive rights and other rights can be restricted or taken away.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with people in the years leading up to this who said that this wouldn’t happen, that it wouldn’t go through or didn’t make sense,” Guzzio said. “We say that about a lot of things. and when we act like something won’t happen, that’s exactly when it has the opportunity to happen.”
Other attendees of the rally also shared their views with the Press-Republican:
Nick Graton, 32, West Chazy: “It’s important to support women’s rights. Abortion is healthcare. It shouldn’t be anything that would ever be taken away. For 50 years now, it’s been legal and there’s no reason to repeal it now. This will just be the first that is taken away. Trans rights, gay rights, they will come after everything next.
Mark Schneider, Esq., 69, Plattsburgh: “I am shocked that the Supreme Court is acting in a lawless manner and has become a political body rather than following the law. And the law has been clear in this country for many years based on what the majority of Americans want and based on (the fact) that we’re here in the 21st century where women have the right to have abortions. What they are doing is enforcing religion on other people. People have a right not to have an abortion if they don’t want to have one.”
Travis Clancy, 33, Champlain:“I have children, and I actually lived through a situation with one of my exes who had an abortion. I believe that not only is it a right, but it’s mandatory. It should be 100% mandatory for women to have the option. I want to help be part of the voice that changes the narrative. I lived through a situation at Planned Parenthood where they gave us a whole table full of options. Planned Parenthood is 100% not an abortion factory. Abortion is an option, but it’s not the only option. It should be a woman’s option to make that decision.
Jeremy Fuller, 21, Plattsburgh: “I’m here because I want to support my girlfriend. I think that women should have their own rights. It’s their body, then why should we as men have the choice in the matter of saying you can’t do that? I think it’s just not right for anyone to be able to give someone a choice and just take it away.”
Cera Blanchard, 21, Plattsburgh: I have known so many people who have had no other choice than to give birth or have an abortion because they physically could not maintain a pregnancy and be able to birth a child or they could not mentally of financially support the child at the time. They’ve also been given no choice by significant others other than to have an abortion as well. I just don’t think that’s right. I think any woman should have a choice, what they do with their body whether they have a child or whether they don’t because it can be mentally, physically and financially draining on someone. It’s not right to force someone to do that. And, a lot of women and a lot of men suffer from postpartum depression, and it’s not right to have to put someone through that if they don’t think they are capable of it.”
