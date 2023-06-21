PLATTSBURGH — The Outside Art Plattsburgh Art Project has begun progress on the 18th addition to the Downtown Plattsburgh Mural Map.
The new mural is being painted on the side of 103 Margaret St. which houses Aleka’s restaurant.
Currently in the early phases, the mural is not yet recognizable, featuring some early linework and splotches of paint so far.
“This is kind of the easy part, so much work has been done so far behind the scenes with the preparation it feels good to finally be putting paint on the wall. It kind of feels like the ‘final step’,” artist Giovanina Bucci said.
“I am so grateful to be part of this team, It is a privilege.”
The mural is being painted by Andrew McGill, Bucci and others in the style of a vintage postcard which will read “Welcome to Plattsburgh.”
The mural is expected to be complete by Saturday, July 1 weather permitting.
“This is the largest project we have undertaken. The wall is over 1000 square feet. It’s very ambitious,” Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art co-founder and mural coordinator, said.
“I have been keeping an eye on next week’s weather forecast.”
The Outside Art team spent two years preparing to get this project started, including grant writing, collaborating with local artists, creating designs and fundraising.
“Two weeks of painting starts with two years of preparation,” Guglielmo said.
“That’s one thing a lot of people might not know, unfortunately the murals don’t show up overnight. I like to say it takes 3 or 4 things to get a mural painted, a wall, an idea, an artist and funding.”
Outside Art collaborated with the City of Plattsburgh, Sunrise Rotary Club and Noon Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
The fundraising for this project comes from the community, as well as local businesses and organizations.
“People are so supportive,” Guglielmo said.
“We set up a gofundme and reached that goal with the help of a community.”
Contributions have been made by a number of local businesses in the form of funds, supplies and equipment.
“Businesses have been so kind and donated gift certificates so that our artists can eat,” she added.
Local artists, as well as members of Girl Scout Troop 4202 and the Noon Rotary Club will contribute to the mural.
“We will include the girl scouts, they will get to come paint, the Rotary Club will come paint with us, and we will have some local artists come in to add fish,” Guglielmo said.
Kasey Garrand, a trained geologist, contributed to the mural in the way of regionally accurate rocks, trees and fish native to Lake Champlain.
“I have to give it up to Kasey, from the Plattsburgh Science department, for some ideas like including the sun or not because of the direction it’s facing, or what to include on the left, the Vermont side,” Andy McGill, artist and mural painter, said.
“The mural will be really cool to look at, but you can interact with it too, with the fishes that will be incorporated, it’s functional art.”
The mural is done completely free-hand, from line measurements and line work to the brush strokes.
“That is another element of working on this scale,” Bucci said.
Progress of the mural will be recorded in the form of a time-lapse and made available online.
“We are recording a timelapse of all the progress, which should look cool at the end, so that’s really fun,” Guglielmo said.
The team hopes the mural progress will encourage people to visit Downtown Plattsburgh.
“We hope folks will come down, grab lunch, grab a coffee, walk around, watch the paint go up,” Bucci said.
“We have already had a lot of people stop by to watch or ask questions.”
