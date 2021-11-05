PLATTSBURGH — The U.S.-Canadian exchange rate dropped more than a nickel since 2019, making states-side shopping that much more enticing as southbound travel returns Monday, but officials fear testing requirements imposed upon returning Canadians will put the brakes on casual crossings.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas believes, with a $150 COVID test required to gain clearance back over the border, that the only Canadians expected are those making "purposeful trips" across the northern land border for reasons like business trips, family or property visits, and/or to hop on flights headed south for the winter season.
"I think we need to temper expectations," Douglas said. "The casual visitation to shop or go to Anthony's Restaurant or something — not at $150 a test. That's going to come down the road.
"It's a major step, but we're not going to see the person coming down here just to shop."
CROSSING OVER
The United States is scheduled to open its doors to vaccinated nonessential Canadian travelers Monday, Nov. 8.
It comes after 20 months of restrictions first induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Though cross-border air travel has been allowed for some time, Canada officially opened its land border to vaccinated visitors in August, but with some caveats, including a negative COVID test, proof of vaccination and the mobile download of the country's ArriveCan app.
When the border opens in the opposite direction Monday, Canadians traveling southbound are expected to have a much simpler experience getting into America than they will returning back home.
The U.S. does require visitors be fully vaccinated, but does not have a testing requirement in place.
"They're going to be asked, 'Are you vaccinated? Yes? Have a nice day,'" Douglas said, adding that the return home will require a negative test result within 72 hours of their crossing into Canada. When making short visits to the U.S., Canadians can be tested before entering the U.S., likely waiting around 24 hours for the result, and use that test when returning, if still within the allowed 72 hour window.
"We're making sure they understand that too, because there was some initial misunderstanding that the 72 hours meant 72 hours from when you cross the border," Douglas said, "but it's 72 hours from when you took the test."
EXCHANGE RATE
The current exchange rate is $1 U.S. for every $1.24 Canadian.
That's down almost $0.10 U.S. since 2019, when the U.S. dollar averaged $1.32 Canadian.
"The Loonie has been strengthening as the economy improves along with demand for Canadian commodities such as energy," Douglas said. "Higher sales taxes in Quebec than here further narrow the divide for most."
Nadim Dergham owns and operates International Currency Exchange in Champlain Centre and was happy the border was reopening, saying his business is down 80% to 85% since the start of the pandemic.
Dergham said U.S.-Canadian dollar exchanges is the mall business' major money maker, a service that has seen slight increases in the months since Canada opened its doors to U.S. citizens.
The business likely would have closed had it not been for federal funding and the graciousness of mall operating group Pyramid Management throughout this process, he added.
"We couldn't last much longer. We look forward to the Canadians coming back."
'SOUR TASTE'
Still, Dergham was hesitant to expect big changes come Monday.
He noted complaints from several customers who were saying long waits at the border mixed with Canada's testing and app requirements made them less likely to cross the border any time soon.
"They'll still have to deal with Canada's requirements when going back up," he said. "I'm worried that will create a sour taste in people's mouths who are traveling back and forth."
The elimination of Canada's testing requirements would be a help to Dergham, who noted the absolute best case scenario would be a time machine that takes International Currency Exchange back to its pre-pandemic days.
"If we can get back to 60% or 70% of business, that would be good."
'PART OF FAMILY'
Québec Delegate General in New York Martine Hébert, born and raised on the South Shore of Montreal, considers Plattsburgh family.
"Plattsburgh, for me, has always been part of my life. I mean 40, 30 years ago, 50 years ago — everybody used to come to Plattsburgh; everybody in Quebec knows Plattsburgh."
The Quebecois travel south for New York's beaches and shopping, she said.
"Plattsburgh is like part of the Quebec family."
GOOD NEWS FOR BIZ
That said, Hébert believes a reopened border will help restore area tourism, but also help Quebec businesses with facilities in the greater Plattsburgh area, especially when it comes to labor mobility.
"We have more people exiting the labor force than we have entering the labor force so we have to find solutions and this is why we need to do everything we can to make sure that we maximize the mobility of workers. . .," she said, like a Quebec technician traveling south for a quick trip to repair a machine in New York.
"Same thing also for suppliers," she added. "If you want to have a supplier, you will need to see with your own eyes. . . This is true for both sides; you have to be able to go see what it looks like. . ."
And Douglas noted that such struggles were real during the days of border restrictions, mentioning, for example, a CEO of one company who was not considered essential enough to visit their company's Plattsburgh-based plant.
"I would say we expect one of the biggest, positive effects on Monday will be the restoration of business travel," he said. "Businesses will pay for the test and do what they have to do even though it's expensive, because it's important enough to do business and get back to visiting customers and suppliers."
CHANGE SLOW, BUT SURE
Hébert thought the only barrier for Canadians itching to visit the U.S. again were Canada's testing requirements, something Douglas hopes will be recalibrated in the distant future.
"How soon will it change? It's not going to be a matter of weeks. Hopefully it's going to be a matter of months," he said. "The political instinct in me tells me it's a domestic political issue, really, in Canada and as more Canadians want to come down and confront the fact that this test requirement costs ($150) and complain to their government that this ought to be rethought — that's the grassroots process that will lead the Canadian Government to say at some point, 'OK we need to reassess this.'"
