What strikes me is how plain history can seem.
When the world started to shut down last March, comparisons between COVID-19 and the Spanish influenza of 1918 began stirring up.
As the writer in charge of compiling the weekly Lookback column, taking a look back at North Country news of the past, I had seen the articles — from 1918, from 1919, from 1920.
But they were just part of history, another little paragraph to type up.
Someday, COVID-19 will be the same way. People will get their annual COVID shots, some people will stay home from work with a mild case, and life will go on.
And when people look back at a newspaper from 2020, they’ll chuckle a bit and move on.
And that’s okay. If doing Lookback has taught me anything, it’s that history is far too heavy to carry all at once.
But for right now, you are in this moment. This isn’t history yet. Let’s try our best to make the stories people will read 100 years from now the best they can be.
That’s just something I’d like people to keep in mind when reading this: that people were scared back then, that kind, loving people died, and that we should use those lessons, that pain, to be wiser today.
Stay safe, North Country.
— Night Editor
Ben Rowe
P.S. Of course, I can’t help but laugh myself at a few points:
• How wild it is that theaters back then used the same term — “sanitized” — as theaters today use to reassure customers
• How a flu medicine ad for children promised “no opiates”
• How people were warned to be careful of using “public drinking cups”, the precursors to the public drinking fountain.
To think there was a time, according to disposableamerica.com, that people would just wander up to a pool of water, grab the cup near the water and take a swig from the same cup that someone else just drank from two minutes ago.
But people in the future will probably think walking around with dirty cell phones in our hands is pretty weird too...
October 04, 1918
There are still a few vacancies in the class being formed for Home Nursing. In view of the possible visitation of an influenza epidemic, one could find no better way of spending a few hours a week than by joining this class. You will be taught how to take temperatures, make poultices, the use of sick room appliances and many other practical, useful things. For particulars regarding hour, apply at once to Miss Woodruff, 26 No. Catherine St., or telephone 158-R.
October 10, 1918
In guarding against disease of all kinds, it is important that the body be kept strong and able to fight off disease germs. This can be done by having a proper proportion of work, play and rest, by keeping the body well-clothed and by eating sufficient wholesome and properly selected food. In connection with diet, it is well to remember that milk is one of the best all-around foods obtainable for adults as well as children.
October 10, 1918
The board of directors of the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce hereby approves and endorses the action taken today by the health officer in closing all schools and in prohibiting public gatherings of any kind. The board of directors also hereby approves and endorses the five special regulations enacted by the Board of Health requiring that cases of influenza be reported to the health officer, closing theatres, moving picture houses and dance halls, and prohibiting public sales, etc., as precautionary measures against the occurrence of an epidemic of influenza in Plattsburgh. The Chamber of Commerce also hereby offers its services to the city and the board of health in any way they may see fit to call upon it to aid in avoiding if possible the outbreak of an epidemic of influenza in Plattsburgh.
October 12, 1918
A Liberty Loan rally was held last night at Wilmington at which Pvt. Tom Kennedy and C.L. Cleveland spoke. The meeting at Ellenburg Center was cancelled on account of the influenza. Meetings at Chateaugay and Morrisonville for tonight were also cancelled. Canvassers are urged to redouble their efforts to put over every possible sale because of the indifference which in some cases is spreading on account of the epidemic of influenza and the prevalent talk of peace.
October 21, 1918
Rev. Father Plaisance was a man of vigorous constitution and as late as last Tuesday he was on the streets and going about attending to his sick, of which there are many. On Wednesday, he was stricken with Spanish influenza, which was closely followed by pneumonia from which he never rallied. The Rev. Father Plaisance came to St. Peter’s parish as a pastor a year ago last August from Washington, D.C., where he had been acting as professor in the Catholic University.
October 22, 1918
This is a time of war and pestilence for the nations. For Plattsburgh, there are sorrows and cares enough without the invention of additional apprehensions or the spreading of lying reporters. Some good people are forgetting this fact: some not so good are repeating what they do not themselves believe merely to enjoy the excitement the false reports occasion. The influenza and its effects are bad enough but the disease is made more evil by an attitude of panic. To repeat a story like “a hundred people died today” at such a village or that a number of people died within an hour of being ill is to share in the guilt of making trouble for the people. If you know any cheerful facts, tell them abroad. If you know any depressing fact, tell it to the health officials if they do not know and then urge everyone to take precautions and obey the health regulations. Let us keep a quiet manner, a steadfast mind, a tongue under full control and take no part in spreading silly tales or “penny-dreadful” rumors.
October 22, 1918
A campaign in which the Board of Health and Plattsburgh Chapter of the American Red Cross are working hand-in-hand has been inaugurated for the stamping out of the epidemic of Spanish influenza in this city. All members of the Red Cross and the public generally are urged to wear masks in public places. This is urged by the state health department as one of the greatest preventatives of the spreading of the disease. Since this regulation went into effect, there have been 194 cases of influenza reported to the Health Officer. There have also been 19 deaths from influenza or from pneumonia-complicating influenza from October 1st to October 21st.
October 25, 1918
“Bill Hart is dead.” Thus the message passed from mouth to mouth in Plattsburgh yesterday afternoon soon after a telephone message was received from Lyon Mountain announcing the death of William J. Hart of that village, having fallen victim of pneumonia following an attack of influenza after an illness of a week. Mr. Hart was well and favorably known in the City of Plattsburgh and throughout the entire county and was one of the most popular residents of Lyon Mountain. For seven years, he had been Justice of the peace in the town of Dannemora and was holding the office at the time of his death. He was of a genial disposition, making friends easily and holding them and at Lyon Mountain he had as his friend every man, woman and child in the village. His is survived by his wife and six children.
October 28, 1918
The epidemic of influenza at Lyon Mountain is slowly subsiding. There has been over 400 cases since the inception of the disease on October 1st. Those who have fallen victim to the disease are Wm. J. Hart, who leaves a wife and six small children. Mrs. George Hall and two of their children. Also her brother Ezra Cook, all four of whom lived in the same house. An infant child of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bushey. John Zelinsky, a young Polish miner who was single and was a member of the Lyon Mountain band. Wilfred Barcomb, a young single man whose parents reside in Ellenburg. Mrs. Asabel Bruso, who leaves a husband and four small children. Emil Tatro, who leaves a wife and one small child. The community as a whole extends their sympathy to these bereaved neighbors.
October 28, 1918
Through the cooperation of the manager of the Chateaugay Ore and Iron Company, a hospital was quickly established and, as school was closed, the teachers volunteered as nurses and with the assistance of two trained nurses managed to relieve the pressure which the situation inflicted upon the community. Dr. Spence, a mining engineer, who is a retired physician, and Mrs. Spence, a trained nurse, assisted Dr. Marvin materially in helping care for the ill. Dr. W.F. Brown, who formerly practiced at Lyon Mountain, volunteered his services and has been of great help in the epidemic.
October 28, 1918
A vaccine for immunizing patients from contracting influenza has been furnished by the local Board of Health Officer Dr. Marvin and many people have availed themselves of this precaution.
OCTOBER 29, 1918
Mrs. Bessie Brewster Calkins, wife of Walter G. Calkins of 14 Lafayette Street, died at midnight, October 28th, aged 29 years. Her illness, which lasted only four days, was due to influenza. Residents of Plattsburgh mourn the loss of one greatly respected and loved by all who knew her.
OCTOBER 29, 1918
Miss Myrtle E. Hayes, who has been suffering with a severe attack of influenza, is now able to resume her duties at the Western Union office.
November 02, 1918
Because of a fresh outbreak of influenza in the City of Plattsburgh during the past three days, the Board of Health late yesterday afternoon decided to continue the quarantine now in effect and which they had expected to raise partially on Friday evening and completely next Monday until a later date. The physicians of the city reported to Dr. LaRocque eight new cases and on Tuesday a similar number was reported, while the number reported yesterday fell to three. During the same period, there were three deaths. As soon as this report was made to Dr. LaRocque, he called upon the members of the Board of Health and recommended a continuance of the quarantine. The members of the board believe that it would be a mistake to lift the quarantine and thus made possible a greater spread of the disease, which it is believed can be stamped out with proper precautions in a comparatively short time.
November 05, 1918
Miss Alice McGaulley, who contracted influenza while acting as a nurse at AuSable Forks during the recent epidemic in that village, is reported to be progressing nicely at the Champlain Valley Hospital.
November 06, 1918
Philip Baker of Keeseville, who has been ill of influenza, is reported better. Influenza is on the decrease in our little village, although there are quite a few mild cases at this writing.
November 07, 1918
Clinton County on Tuesday upheld its traditions of the past in its loyalty to the Republican Party by rolling up a majority of nearly 2,500 for Whitman for governor, with only about 50 percent of the registered vote polled. The light vote was due in large measure to the influenza epidemic in many of the towns and the fear of the women to go to the polling places for the purpose of voting.
November 11, 1918
The quarantine against influenza has been lifted in Malone. There are still 38 cases in the Fannie Hyde hospital. The churches opened yesterday and the schools and theatres open today.
November 15, 1918
The Clinton Theatre will reopen tomorrow after having been closed for over four weeks on account of the influenza quarantine. While the theatre was closed, the management was not idle and much has been done for the comfort, convenience and safety of its patrons. (A lot like modern businesses, they reassured customers that there were safety precautions.) First every part of the theatre has been thoroughly vacuum cleaned. There is not a speck of dust anywhere that the most ambitious germ might linger in. In fact, there is not a building in Plattsburgh where germs would be less likely to be spread. The ventilation system of this theatre has always been one of its strong points. The air you breathe is fresh and pure, drawn from the outside and constantly changing. The management honestly believes that one is safer from the spread of germs in this theater than he would be in his own home or in any other building in Plattsburgh. The ventilating system was installed in anticipation of just such an emergency as we have passed through. It is a known fact that not one employee of the Clinton Theatre suffered the slightest effect from the prevailing epidemic. To make assurance doubly sure, the theatre has been thoroughly disinfected.
November 15, 1918
Charley Badger, of whom mention was made of his being seriously ill with pneumonia following influenza, passed away at his home on October 31. Charley will be sadly missed by his associates and friends as he was a kind, pleasant and genial friend and neighbor, steady and industrious and he had remained with his parents and carried on the farm and was their sole comfort and help.
November 16, 1918
Services will be resumed by Rev. Brown McDonald in the First Baptist Church as (they were) before the closing order on account of the influenza. Doubtless we shall all be glad of the privilege once more.
November 16, 1918
The Board of Health of Beekmantown at a meeting last evening decided to raise the influenza quarantine in that town. Services will be resumed in the churches both at Beekmantown and Point Au Roche tomorrow and the schools in Beekmantown will reopen on Monday.
November 21, 1918
Henry C. Tait of Cannon’s Corners, one of Clinton County’s prominent businessmen, died at the Champlain Valley Hospital in Plattsburgh yesterday afternoon after an illness which began on November 8 with influenza and afterwards developed into pneumonia. Mr. Tait was 33 years of age and for a number of years conducted the Samuel Cannon estate, which was one of the most extensive in the northern part of the county. He was a grandson of Samuel Cannon, one of the pioneers of the town of Mooers and after whom the corners were named.
November 22, 1918
The churches of Clintonville were both opened on November 17th, after having been closed since October 6th of the quarantine. We hear of no new cases of the Spanish Influenza and hope that we will never have another severe time with it.
November 25, 1918
Children are as likely to get influenza as grown-ups. Foley’s Honey and Tar gives quick relief from all kinds of coughs, colds, croup and whooping cough; covers raw, inflamed surfaces with a healing, soothing coating; clears air passages, checks strangling, choking and coughing. Contains no opiates. W.B. Jaques Drug Co.
December 10, 1918
According to the reports of physicians made to City Health Officer Dr. LaRocque, there are an increased number of cases of influenza since the opening of the schools, but the physicians state in their reports that, without exception, all of the new cases are of a mild form. Almost without exception, the new cases are among the children attending school, and it is the desire of the health officer that the teachers take every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease by sending from school every child showing any symptoms of the disease by coughing or sneezing. A number of inquiries have been made of Dr. LaRocque relative to the closing of the schools again, but in his opinion that is not necessary at this time. As stated, the cases are of mild form, and not a death has occurred among the children since the reopening of the schools. All that is necessary is for parents to do their part by giving the children afflicted with the disease proper attention and call their family physician to prescribe for the children having the disease. The teachers should do their part by excluding from the schools all suspected cases and notifying the school nurse, who will then visit the home of the suspect.
January 10, 1919
Influenza is a crowd disease. Avoid crowds as much as possible. Influenza germs spread when ignorant or careless persons sneeze or cough without using a handkerchief. Cover up each couch or sneeze. Do not spit on the floor, sidewalk or in streetcars or public places. Avoid the use of common drinking cups and roller towels in public places. Breathe some reliable germicidal and antiseptic air to destroy the germs that do find lodgement in your nose and throat.
January 14, 1919
The friends of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Venne of East Beekmantown will be glad to hear that they are out again after their recent severe illness with influenza.
January 15, 1919
Mrs. A. Sausville of Peasleeville came home from Valcour. She has been at Mrs. J. Bedell’s there since Christmas, caring for her nephews and nieces who have had influenza.
January 15, 1919
Albert Matt of Cannon’s Corners is confined to the house with influenza.
February 14, 1919
Competent medical authorities are watching with concern the harm that an attack of influenza may do to previously existing tuberculosis which may be totally or partially inactive as well as its development in persons previously believed to be free from it. Every person who has been ill with influenza and who has failed to make a reasonably prompt and complete recovery is urged to take proper precautions on the appearance of symptoms which are so closely related to those of tuberculosis.
March 11, 1919
Mr. A.P. Couture has returned from Cohoes, where he was called by the Illness of his grand-child. The little one has now recovered from a recent attack of Influenza.
March 14, 1919
R. Bavor, who has been ill with influenza, is able to be around again.
March 19, 1919
The death of Mrs. Ralph Graves of Keeseville occurred in that village yesterday after a short illness, she succumbing to an attack of Spanish influenza. Her husband has been employed at the Plattsburgh Military Post barber shop. Surviving her, her husband and five small children, one but an infant.
January 30, 1920
Dr. H. LaRocque, city health officer, stated to a representative of the Plattsburgh Daily Republican last evening that there was not to his knowledge a single case of influenza in the city. Other physicians made similar statements and the health officer reports that no cases have been brought to his attention by any of the medical men of the city. This is gratifying information but every precaution should be taken by the people of Plattsburgh to prevent a recurrange of the terrible epidemic of a little over a year ago when many of the best citizens of this section were called in death as a result of this dread disease.
February 20, 1920
One of the saddest incidents of the influenza epidemic was the death within two days of each other of Mr. and Mrs. Frank LeClair. Mr. LeClair, a butcher at the Lake Placid club and a resident of Newman, was taken ill with a bad cold that later developed into pneumonia. He died Saturday morning. His wife was ill with pneumonia at the time and she died Monday morning. They are survived by two daughters, one aged 15 and the other 17, who are also both ill and in bed and one is not expected to live.
August 23, 1920
Miss Lena Severance White, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S.S. White of Champlain, passed from this life into eternal rest at the home of her parents on Oak Street on August 13. Death chose a shining mark in cutting down this charming young woman in the flower of her youth. By diligent and faithful effort, she had attained a high degree of efficiency in her chosen profession. She graduated from the Children’s Hospital in Albany and continued her training at the Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. While acting as special nurse at the Roosevelt Hospital last winter, she suffered a severe attack of influenza from which she never recovered. She returned home to recuperate and, for a time, was apparently much improved in health, but the poison still lingered in her system and developed into the fatal meningitis. Everything that love, money and professional skill could do was done to thwart the grim reaper death, but all to no avail. In the morning of a promising life, her spirit took its flight to the beyond. Lena was of a strong and attractive personality, always radiating cheer, encouragement, vigor and harmony. It is hard to bow to the inevitable and the deepest sympathy is felt for the bereaved family.
