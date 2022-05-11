PLATTSBURGH — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has approved the application submitted to continue Essential Air Service at the Plattsburgh International Airport through the Alternate Essential Air Service program (AES).
DOT will provide almost $10 million for AES over a 27-month term from July 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024.
The grant funding secured from the department will be used to secure nonstop, roundtrip flights from Plattsburgh International Airport to the Philadelphia International Airport through public charter service provided by Contour Airlines.
Thanks to an interline ticketing and check-in agreement between Contour and American Airlines, travelers will be able to ticket seamlessly from PBG, through Philadelphia International and connect to a variety of destinations through American Airlines.
WELCOMED NEWS
“Clinton County has remained steadfast in its efforts to provide reliable air service to North Country residents and neighbors,” Mark Henry, chairman of the Clinton County Legislature (R-Area 3, Chazy), said in a press release.
“It is clear that we have a topnotch airport and this announcement is welcomed news. We thank our federal partners, Sen. Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, for their continued advocacy and support.”
County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), who serves as chair of the legislature’s Airport Committee, said that “while SkyWest’s announced departure brought initial concern, we remained confident that this would open new opportunities for another airline relationship.”
“It is clear that the service to Washington, D.C. was meeting a clear need for our region, and this flight to Philadelphia will continue to help local travelers reach destinations all across the country; this is truly great news.”
ALMOST 90,000 PASSENGERS
Airport Director Chris Kreig explained that “the goal of our application was always to ensure uninterrupted services and a smooth transition from SkyWest to Contour.”
“Since 2018, the SkyWest flight serviced almost 90,000 passengers, and I am confident that with this renewed application for EAS with Contour, the Plattsburgh International Airport will continue to provide quality and reliable air service to our region and beyond. I am grateful to the DOT for their continued support of our airport.”
Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, cheered the news as “guaranteeing continued non-stop jet service to a major eastern hub.”
“We thank our new partners at Contour for their commitment and look forward to working with them, including facilitating connections with the regional business and tourism community and spreading the word in Quebec,” Douglas said.
Commented
