'Doors open, ways are made'

PLATTSBURGH — Minnie Beguin's century of life has had many detours.
“It's kind of zigzag,” said the Lake Forest Living resident, who celebrated her 100th birthday over 48 hours on Sunday and Monday.
FARM GIRL
Minnie was born March 8, 1920 the fifth child and fourth daughter of Charles and Goldie Romerill in southern Indiana.
“In a county called Switzerland County on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville,” she said.
“It was a blizzard, and my mother had the flu. I was the fifth one. Of the four that were living, three were sick with the flu. So mine wasn't a very welcome arrival. It was too soon. I was premature.”
Charles would tell Minnie the story of her birth again and again and again.
“'I came in from the barn,'” she recounted.
“My grandmother said, 'This baby won't live.' He said, 'Oh, yes she will.' He said, 'I picked you up. I rubbed your arms. I rubbed your legs. I wrapped you real good. And, I walked with you.' He was a farmer, and he knew what to do with wee critters that got born on the farm.”
Minnie was named for her maternal grandmother.
TOBACCO BELT
Charles's farm produced corn, vegetables and tobacco.
“We were in the northern part of the tobacco belt,” Minnie said.
Her chores included milking, bringing home the cows, feeding the chicken and bringing in the wood.
“We always had good food,” she said.
“Of course, we produced everything. During the Depression, like Eisenhower, we didn't know we were that poor. Everybody was poor. We worked hard, and we always had what we needed the most. And my mother, she could make something out of nothing. I think she must have been on the first committee that decided the idea of recycling.”
Charles and Goldie's eight children — Mildred, Charlene, Hazel, Minnie, Harold, Charles, Stanley and Clair — only Minnie and her youngest brother, nearly 90, are alive.
Stanley died when he was 13 from appendicitis.
“I remember going to church in a horse and surrey,” Minnie said.
“My brother (Stanley) was driving the horse. My mother always went if she could. The one I remember for some reason, she wasn't with us. My brother was in charge of the horses. It was an American Baptist Church.”
BEYOND THE FARM
Minnie attended elementary and high school in Switzerland County. She was a graduate of the Class of 1937.
“The Depression affected our education,” she said.
“As a senior, we didn't have a prom. None of that. No luxuries. I went to Terre Haute for two years of teacher's training. Got a license. We could teach with two years training. I got a job, but then I had the opportunity to go to another college for more training.”
The American Baptist School was one of the earliest schools for women in the United States. “I had two wonderful years there,” she said.
“Women of different races and different cultures and different thinking. I got insight into city life in Chicago.
One year, we had a yearbook and the theme was 'doors are open, ways are made.' I think that became the theme for the rest of my life. Sometimes doors were closed, but other doors opened.”
ROLLER SKATE ROMANCE
Minnie was encouraged to go to India as a teacher, and she was accepted.
“Even the ship passage was booked for me, but they said you needed another year of training so you will know about the culture of India.”
She was was sent to a seminary in Hartford, Conn.
“And at the first breakfast there, I met a student from Switzerland,” Minnie said.
“So, he had his Switzerland, and I had my Switzerland. Soon after that, some students thought it would be fun to go roller skating before we got serious with our studies. So, I had never been on roller skates, and he had never been. So of course, we fell for each other.”
Maurice Beguin and Minnie Romerill married at the end of the school year.
“After we finished studies, the idea of India changed,” she said.
“We went back to Switzerland because his student visa was expiring. He had been away for months because he was a teacher first in Tehran, Persia and taught French also in two schools in Turkey.”
Minnie went to meet her in-laws in the old country.
“They had expected something quite different,” she said.
“They said, 'Oh, be ready. She'll be like this or she'll be like that.' And, I wasn't like that. I was well received.”
AFRICA BOUND
Then doors open and ways were made for the newlyweds to study in Paris, France.
“To go to the Cameroons as missionaries,” Minnie said.
“So after a year of study there, we were ready to go to the Cameroons. Our ship tickets were already bought, but we got a request to go to South Africa.
“That fit better with my husband's qualifications because he had taught in other countries in mission schools. So, he went there as a superintendent of a teachers training and high school in South Africa.”
The Beguins were there seven years before returning stateside for a year, and then returned for another seven years in South Africa.
Minnie taught a little but was mainly a hostess and worked with the women.
During these years, the Beguins were blessed with four children — Beatrice born in the states, Victor born in Paris, France; and Rebecca and David born in South Africa.
“Many of the missionaries did the same thing, so it was not a big deal,” Minnie said.
“It was a big deal, but it was natural because we knew a lot of missionaries who had children and went here and there.”
Someone once told her that her girl-boy-girl-boy birth pattern meant royal couples.
Though the Beguins were Baptists, the Swiss mission in Africa was Presbyterian.
“And on Sundays, we always went to the Methodist church,” she said.
ENDURING APARTHEID
The Beguins arrived in South Africa in 1950.
“Our feeling was we went there to work ourselves out of a job,” Minnie said.
“In other words, we were training leaders to take over education and religious leadership. We were training Africans to be responsible for development.”
A year after their arrival in South Africa, apartheid's laws became more stringent and the population was classified by race.
Group Areas Act passed to segregate blacks and whites, according to a BBC timeline.
The Communist Party was banned. The African National Congress, led by Nelson Mandela, responds with campaign of civil disobedience.
“Apartheid was very difficult,” Minnie said.
“One of my jobs was to serve tea at 10 o'clock and 4 o'clock for the staff. You didn't drink water. It had to be boiled, so everybody drunk tea.
The first year I had them in my dining room. When apartheid started, they weren't allowed to come into a white person's house. So, I served it out on the stoop. It was the same roof.”
When they returned back to South Africa in 1959, Maurice served more as a church leader.
“He wasn't head of the school anymore,” Minnie said.
“He was in charge of the African lay preachers. While in South Africa, Minnie made all of her family's clothing.
“My mother taught me both sewing and quilting,” she said.
NORTHEAST CLUSTER
When the Beguins returned stateside, Maurice was an ordained pastor for the American Baptist Church and had a pastorate in Cleveland, Ohio.
“We came back early in 1967,” Minnie said.
“That's when we found a church in Cleveland again. Then, we came to New York state to a church near Binghamton.”
Doors opened, and ways were made.
Maurice and Minnie's children ended up in the Northeast.
Beatrice worked in the Adirondacks as a consultant for the visually impaired.
“My husband died at that time, in '87,” Minnie said.
“He packed everything, but he died before we could move. We were living in Albany at that time. Then, I came up to Saranac Lake for 18 years.”
Minnie and Beatrice lived together in the Saranac Lake house.
Retired now, Beatrice and her husband, Dan Jenkins, live near Tupper Lake.
Victor, a retired chef, lives in New Hampshire.
“He loves cooking,” Minnie said.
“Somebody asked him, 'How did you learn how to cook Victor? He said, 'From my mother.' I said, 'Victor why did you say that? You were never even in the kitchen.' He said, 'Oh yes. I made balls of peanut butter cookies once, and you let me put the fork on them.' That was his training.”
Rebecca, a shepherdess, has been on a Vermont farm for more than 25 years.
“They were shearing this weekend, but she managed to get here for the weekend,” Minnie said.
“Then, she got back in time to let them out. She's in the administration of the Tunbridge County Fair. It's considered one of the oldest fairs in the United States.”
David Beguin, MD, is a pediatrician at Plattsburgh Primary Care.
“Because he was here, that's why I came here,” Minnie said.
RICH REFLECTIONS
For her birthday, Minnie received pots of lovely flowers, a music box, a book and a beautiful scrapbook documenting her life created by her niece Becky Jones, the family genealogist that discovered Minnie's great-great grandfather, Charles Muret, was born in Switzerland.
“I never knew him,” Minnie said.
“He died long before I was born. That's why my father was named Charles. I found out that my great-great grandfather was Swiss that settled the county in Indiana that's why it got the name Switzerland. I only learned that three years ago. I thought he was French.
“My husband never knew that. He died before I knew that. My sister-in-law in Switzerland said, 'Of course, he knew you were good Swiss.'”
Minnie's hobbies include gardening, and she still has a little plot in front of her apartment, which her son, David, helps her keep up.
“I have a pussy willow, and I get cardinal sometimes and chick-a-dees,” she said.
“Life is good here.”
Though her joints are good, she tires easily now.
But she can reflect back on her travels to Australia, New Zealand, India, Egypt and Israel.
When Minnie was a tween, she saw a little boy standing beside a termite hill in her geography book.
“We had them in South Africa, and I saw them in Australia,” she said.
“I remembered thinking I want to go and see how other people live. So, I did.”
When her progeny come to her for consultation, she advises:
“Doors are open, ways are made.”
