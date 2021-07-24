PLATTSBURGH — Breakthrough infections among those vaccinated against COVID-19 were entirely expected, Dr. Keith Collins says.
But the infectious disease specialist thinks people should make a distinction between infection and disease.
“The vast majority of people that have these breakthrough infections are just that, they’re infected but they’re not sick,” he explained.
“A much smaller number actually get sick and, of those, very, very few of them get sick enough to be hospitalized or die. It has been reported but it’s exceedingly rare.”
HIGHLY EFFECTIVE
Collins wasn’t surprised when, earlier this week, the Clinton County Health Department reported that two of 10 newly-detected COVID cases were among people who were fully vaccinated.
“The vaccine is supposed to prevent you from getting sick, not necessarily getting infected,” he said.
Collins emphasized that all the COVID vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States are highly effective at keeping people from getting sick, from having to be hospitalized and from dying of COVID.
The jabs are not perfect, he continued, noting a few cases where that has happened among the vaccinated.
Collins said those cases usually occur due to defects in people’s immune systems that were either unknown or not studied well.
“But by and large you’re going to have breakthrough infections for any vaccine. This is no exception.”
DELTA DRIVING
Collins sees the increased prevalence of COVID variants, like the delta variant, as the main driver of breakthrough infections.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a Senate hearing earlier this week that the delta variant now makes up 83% of cases in the country.
The delta strain is at least twice as infective as the original one that came out of China, Collins said, and those infected with it shed about 1,000-fold more virus out of their nose.
It is both frustrating and disappointing that the United States can’t get everyone vaccinated, he added.
“The best way to prevent new variants is to get the vaccine before some variant emerges that is resistant to the vaccine. So that’s why it’s so darned important for everybody to get it.”
CHIPPING AWAY
The only way the United States will ever get out of the pandemic is if the rest of the world also gets vaccinated, Collins continued.
“The old saying that the WHO has said, ‘None of us is safe until everyone is safe,’ that is so true. We really have to focus not only on getting our own people vaccinated but getting everyone else out there vaccinated.”
Collins believes there is a core group of people who will not get vaccinated no matter what.
“But I still think … and I still hope that there’s a lot of people who would be vaccinated if they could get all their questions answered.”
That’s what Collins, based at the CVPH Family Medicine Clinic, tries to do for his patients, with whom he has a level of trust as their provider.
“I do find that, when I talk to folks in my clinic who have not been vaccinated, with very few exceptions, after we’re done the discussion, they agree to get their vaccine.”
Vaccination efforts are at the point where providers play a key role, he said.
“It’s going to take us all chipping away at it at this point to get as many as we can.
“It’s going to be slow going, I guess, but slow going is better than no going.”
FULL APPROVAL
Collins believes more people would feel better about getting vaccinated if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the vaccines, rather than just allowing their use under emergency use authorization.
He pointed to how millions of people have been vaccinated and posited the necessary data for approval has been collected, though he is unsure whether FDA is ready to jump out of its usually long, drawn out approval process.
“But they have all the science I think they need to show that this works and it’s safe.”
Collins added that he is happy to hear some right-wing figures now encouraging people to get vaccinated, adding that why the issue ever became political was beyond him.
“It’s a good vaccine. I don’t care whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, it’s a good vaccine.”
POSITIVITY RATES
Per the most recent data, updated July 12, about 59% of Clinton County’s population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than a third who are not.
Collins hopes the region will not go through what it did last winter. In January, the number of active cases in Clinton County reached a high of 440.
He advised keeping an eye on positivity rates — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — as an indication of whether precautions like masking should go back into effect.
“I hope we don’t see that. And again the best way to prevent that is to get everybody vaccinated.”
