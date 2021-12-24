PLATTSBURGH — New York’s corrections department is set to revise its visitation policy amid spiking COVID-19 cases and the continued spread of the omicron variant.
Starting Dec. 27, visitors to state prison facilities will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test with 48 hours of visitation.
“Recognizing the importance of family and visitation, while being mindful of the critical need to continue protecting staff and the incarcerated population within our facilities, we will continue with visitation at this time,” the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a news release Thursday.
CONTACT PROHIBITED
“All visitors must present to the officer in charge, either the paper CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record, a printed copy of an Excelsior Pass, or other valid proof of full vaccination or a paper copy of a negative test, at the time of visitor processing.”
Any physical contact between visitors an inmates will also be prohibited.
On Wednesday, the union representing corrections
officers called for the department to make the visitation changes.
“Since the onset of this pandemic, the members of NYSCOPBA have been unable to ‘work remotely’ to protect their health and well-being, instead being required to work inside prison facilities, exposing themselves to contracting the virus and bringing it home to their loved ones,” Michael Powers, New York State Correction Officers Police Benevolent Association president, said in a statement.
“In that time, nearly 8,000 members have contracted COVID and despite the Department’s vaccine-or-test mandates implemented on staff, these facilities continue to be breeding grounds for COVID outbreaks as the mandates do not apply to everyone who enters these buildings,” Powers continued.
TESTS AVAILABLE
Home testing kits, DOCCS said, will be available to visitors at each state prison facility starting Jan. 3 for anyone who can not show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
“The visitor shall exit the facility, self-test either in their vehicle or other area, and only return for continued processing if they have tested negative. They must present the negative test to the officer in charge in order to be processed,” DOCCS said in the release.
In addition to the latest safety protocols for visitors, DOCCS said it will continue to require visitor rooms to operate at half capacity, mask wearing regardless of vaccination status, limitations on movement within facilities and who can visit and more safety precautions for the time being.
“All of us in this agency, whether staff, incarcerated individuals, or parolees, have worked very hard and made many difficult sacrifices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” DOCCS said. “The last thing any of us want or need is to lose any of the invaluable ground we thus far have gained against this terrible disease.”
