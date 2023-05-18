PLATTSBURGH — An audit from the state Comptroller says that a program inside state prisons allowing inmates to use computer tablets and kiosks has not been monitored well enough.
AUDIT: DOCCS RELIES ON VENDOR
The findings from the office of Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli showed that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the state’s 31,000 inmates in 44 facilities, claims that it is not responsible for the tablet program, which it describes as a relationship between the provider and individuals.
It also found that, “the Department does not know how many individuals have opted in/out of the tablet program and does not internally monitor the number of active tablets at its facilities. Instead, the Department relies on the provider to maintain these records at both the statewide and facility levels.”
The audit also said, “The Department does not verify the identity of community members who are in correspondence with individuals through secure messaging, and its secure message content screening process does not adequately capture all risks to individuals and others.
“The Department is not adequately overseeing the security and configuration of certain assets, and does not ensure systems are maintained at vendor-supported levels required to preserve the accuracy and integrity of Department information.”
The audit said the department’s position, “has resulted in limited assurance of compliance with Department Directives.”
“Although DOCCS established Directives that govern the tablet program and address the secure use of devices, auditors found that DOCCS exerts little control over the tablet program to ensure that the Directives are enforced,” a summary of the audit said.
“Thus, there is limited assurance that tablets are being used appropriately and only by the individuals to whom they are assigned; that tablets and kiosks are secure and functioning as intended; and that incoming and outgoing communications with the outside community as well as within and across facilities are appropriately restricted.”
PROGRAM HISTORY
The tablet and kiosk program was implemented by the state in 2019.
The Department contracted with Securus and its subsidiary JPay Inc., to provide inmates with access to tablets and kiosks.
It was designed, according to the audit, to give inmates access to, “Department-approved educational material; the ability to purchase Department-approved music, videos, e-books, and other media; and the opportunity to communicate with family and friends using a fee-based secure messaging system through an account created on the Provider’s website.”
Also, “Individuals in specialty populations are allowed limited access to two types of tablets: a law library tablet that contains access to law library material and a static content tablet that provides telephone access and Department-approved, preloaded applications, such as educational material, videos, e-books, music, and games.”
TECH DETAILS
While the static and law library tablets used by the specialty populations receive periodic software updates through Wi-Fi, all other tablets are not Wi-Fi enabled, and must be synced to a kiosk to receive updates and to send or receive secure messages, the audit said.
All secure messages are subject to content screening by authorized facility staff.
DOCCS said it provides each incarcerated individual with a free tablet to utilize for reading, entertainment and education. The tablets do not have internet capabilities or Wi-Fi access.
Inmates must connect the tablet to a kiosk in order to send messages (emails) and download content such as music, movies, and games for a fee. That fee has been negotiated down to one of the lowest rates in the country, DOCCS said.
The audit of the program covered from February of 2019 to August of 2022.
During that time, the audit said the Department had 1,093 active kiosks and 26,563 active general population tablets.
AUDIT RECOMMENDATIONS
The audit recommends that the Department strengthens its responsibility and role in the relationship between the provider and individuals.
It also says DOCCS should, “Develop, implement, and adhere to an internal process to effectively monitor program participation and tablet inventory at both the facility and statewide levels.
“Implement a process to ensure that Individuals’ correspondence with community members via secure messaging complies with Department Directives. Ensure that systems are maintained at vendor-supported levels.”
In a detailed report, DOCCS answered all of the audit’s findings, arguing that it is on top of the program.
For example, on the accusation that DOCCS claims it is not responsible for the program, DOCCS said, “This is an inaccurate representation of what was said during the multiple meetings OSC held with DOCCS’ staff. DOCCS is responsible for the administration of the incarcerated tablet program, kiosks, infrastructure, and responsiveness of the vendor as described in our contract with the provider and as outlined in the Department Directive #4425, “Incarcerated Individual Tablet Program.”
“DOCCS monitors overall trouble tickets submitted by the incarcerated individuals to ensure they are addressed/resolved by the vendor. DOCCS expressed to OSC that when an incarcerated individual purchases content or services via the contract from the vendor, the purchase is between the provider and the incarcerated individual.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) a former correction officer, said he was not surprised that the Comptroller’s audit called for more oversight of the tablet program.
“I had these same concerns when the program was enacted five years ago, and unfortunately, I was right,” Jones said.
“DOCCS needs to have total control of this program otherwise it will continue to be misused.”
