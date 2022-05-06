ELIZABETHTOWN — Following two years of virtual events, nearly 100 participants from around the region, and as far away as Washington State, turned out for the Doc Lopez Race for Health on Sunday, May 1, in Elizabethtown.
Jeremy Drowne of West Chazy, and Melissa Whyman of Plattsburgh, were winners in the male and female half marathon categories with times of 1:22:30 and 1:35:23 respectively.
Brennan Peters of Peru was the top male finisher for the 5K with a time of 22:07; and Karly Garren of Jay claimed first place for the female division with a time of 26:48.
‘IT’S INSPIRING’
“It’s inspiring to watch runners cross a finish line,” Denise McLaughlin, registered nurse and diabetes educator for Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said.
“There’s something about seeing people strive for their personal goals with the support of a community behind them. And that’s exactly what’s happening for the diabetes education program patients who are making great strides on their journey toward better health.”
BENEFIT RUN
Proceeds from the event, hosted by the UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary, will go toward the purchase of local farm shares for health center patients participating in the hospital’s Diabetes Education Program.
Through the hospital’s Diabetes Education Program, McLaughlin provides nutrition and lifestyle education to health center patients with or at risk of developing diabetes. More than 20 people in the program are participating in a month-long healthy weight loss competition and winners will be eligible to receive a free farm share.
“The funds raised through the Doc Lopez event have always gone toward programs or items that enhance the experience for patients at Elizabethtown Community Hospital and its six health centers,” Auxiliary President Laura Sells-Doyle said.
“This year, the funds will benefit both patients and local farms, truly supporting the health and wellbeing of our community. We are grateful to the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the event a success.”
Event sponsors included: the Kinney Drugs Foundation; Fust, Charles & Chambers; Adirondack Land Trust; Casella Waste Management; Champlain National Bank; Champlain Valley Electric; Lake Placid Sports Medicine; Engineering Ventures, PC; Stafford, Piller, Murnane, Plimpton, Kelleher & Trombley, PLLC; and Westelcom.
For more information on the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Diabetes Education Program or Doc Lopez Run for Health, visit UVMHEALTH/ECH.org.
