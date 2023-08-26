CHAMPLAIN — Members of the Champlain Valley Amateur Radio Club gathered last weekend at the Atlas F Missile Silo in Champlain to make the first silo-to-silo radio contact there since the 1960s.
“The original goal was to just set up and test our equipment,” Matt Pray, CVARC Second Vice President, said.
“But it turns out, I found out about a group, through my friend, out in Texas who was doing a similar event at an Atlas F Missile site there, so we decided we were going to try and make contact.”
SILO-TO-SILO CONTACT
The group set up a 15-meter antenna suspended between two poles and utilized two custom-built radios operated by Pray and Mark Varin, president of the club, in effort to make contact with an operator at an Atlas site in Texas.
“We thought it would be a unique thing, not only to set up and test here, but this might be the first time there has been any silo-to-silo contact since the 60s,” Pray said.
“The challenges really depend on the atmosphere, solar activity, that type of thing,”
Before contact was made, the group was given a brief tour of the silo, including level one of the control center, while flooding prevented exploring the lower levels.
RESTORING THE SILO
The silo is an ongoing restoration project of Gerald Fitzpatrick, who purchased the 8.2 acre plot on eBay for $175,000 in 2005 as the “ultimate fixer-upper.”
“My goal right now is to raise level one, pump out the rest of the water, then work on cleaning out level two and the crawl space below.” Fitzpatrick said.
Varin and Pray spent some time calibrating equipment and adjusting the antennas for the proper configuration needed to reach Texas.
“I would call this event a partial success,” Varin said. “We got their call signs and they got ours. There was no signal report.”
A signal report is a way for HAM operators to determine the quality of signal that either is receiving from the other.
LIVED IN SILO
A special guest for the event, Dick Somerset, is a retired member of the Air Force and former launch crew member at the Atlas F Missile silo at the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.
“The radio was a bit confusing, I had never done that before,” Somerset said of using the radio at his former silo station.
“The radio in the silo was just for back-up, if we ever lost the phones. We mainly used it to dial into the radio to listen to music.”
“I watched them construct (the Texas silo), worked and lived in it,” he added.
MAKING CONTACT
After getting set up, the Champlain crew managed to establish partial radio contact with the Texas silo.
Pray spoke into the radio: “This is W2UXE in Champlain, NY Atlas F Missile Silo, site number 1 calling KB5RG, KB5RG this is W2UXE, do you copy?”
Bob Grabowski responded from Texas: “This is KB5RG, from the missile site, site five in the Dyess District in Texas.”
After the group attempted and made partial contact with the silo in Texas, they spent some time practicing and reaching out to whomever they could.
“There are three components to the club,” Pray explained.
“Those are 1) It’s a hobby, 2) Community service, such as when we help with the IRONMAN competition and provide communication for other events; and 3) Emergency services.”
“Even if this is just for fun, it is good practice.”
