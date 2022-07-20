DMV's airport stop highlights REAL ID deadline

PLATTSBURGH — A REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or passport will soon be required for those wanting to board a flight in the United States.
Beginning on May 3, 2023, when the REAL ID Act goes into effect, a standard driver’s license will no longer be accepted to fly domestically.
GETTING THE WORD OUT
As part of their tour of New York airports in an effort to make New Yorkers aware of this upcoming change, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) officials, joined by airport officials and county clerks, held a news conference at Plattsburgh International Airport Tuesday.
“It’s very, very important that we get the word out to everybody in the North Country,” DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said.
“The federal government is giving you until May of 2023 to be REAL ID compliant. That means that a star or flag has to be on your license (to fly)…The good news is those documents (for) the REAL ID and the enhanced driver’s license — they are available now.”
GETTING A ‘REAL ID’
To get a REAL ID, there are a few things people should expect to bring to the DMV, Schroeder said.
“You would have to have proof of U.S. citizenship — an example would be U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport. You would have to bring in your social security card, or other proof of SSN, two proofs of New York state residency, proof of name change if there’s a marriage or divorce,” he said.
New Yorkers can also visit the DMV website to view a document guide before beginning the process.
Those whose license is up for renewal, the cost for a REAL ID is the same as a standard license; those whose license is not up for renewal, the cost to become REAL ID compliant is $12.50 more.
Additionally, an enhanced driver’s license costs $30 more than the standard license.
Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo said because of the county’s closeness to the Canadian border, an enhanced license is recommended for this area.
“When people come into our office, we kind of lead them to the enhanced license,” Zurlo said.
“Enhanced will get you across land borders, as well as on domestic flights.”
He added that his office doesn’t require appointments and encourages anyone to call or walk in and learn more about the requirements.
DON’T DELAY
Franklin County Clerk Kip Cassavaw said the public should not wait until the May deadline to start the process of getting a REAL ID.
“The last thing that John or I want is somebody in our office next June, July saying, ‘Help me, I’m flying out this afternoon. I got to the airport, I don’t have what I need,’” Cassavaw said.
“This is going to come fast; we’re in July right now, (but) it’ll be surprising how quick we get to May of next year.
“We want to make sure you get to your destination, and one way we can do that is call our office, and we’ll set you up with forms to get an enhanced license or a REAL ID…or if you’re headed overseas, we’ll get you a passport in your hand.”
While the REAL ID Act goes into effect next year, it has been in the works since just after 9/11 happened, Schroeder said, but the date kept getting pushed back.
“The REAL ID has been in play for many, many years. The federal government, they were putting out deadlines…then there was interruption after interruption after interruption,” Schroeder told the Press-Republican.
This time though, he thinks the deadline will stick.
“I don’t think there are going to be any more postponements, so that is the reason why…we’re informing every county clerk, every assemblymember and every senator,” he said.
“We’re really doing a good job to get the word out.”
