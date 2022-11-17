The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles would like to remind residents of the state to register their snowmobiles annually.
Snowmobiles can be registered online via the DMV website or in person at the DMV office, members of the Snowmobile Association receive a $55 discount on registration.
“DMV has made the snowmobile registration process fast and convenient so snowmobilers can easily get out there and enjoy New York’s beautiful and vast trail system,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety COmmittee Chair, said.
“I wish all snowmobile enthusiasts a safe riding season and remember to operate your snowmobile responsibly and never impaired.”
All snowmobiles operating in New York State require registration and a validation sticker.
Non-New Yorkers can register their snowmobile if it is already registered in another state.
“New York State boasts some of the best snowmobiling in the nation, and it’s an exciting way to experience winter in Upstate New York. We look forward to working with our partners to keep the trail system safe and well-maintained for residents and visitors coming to experience New York in the winter season.” Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said.
Revenue obtained through registrations is used to support local areas through grants-in-aid for snowmobile trail development and maintenance.
“There are more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails across New York State for outdoor enthusiasts to experience and enjoy this winter. As always, DEC joins our partners at DMV and State Parks to remind riders to ride responsibly and safely and to carry registration and proof of insurance documents at all times while snowmobiling. Even experienced riders can benefit from taking a snowmobile safety course to protect themselves and others.” Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner, said.
Snowmobilers must always carry registration and proof of insurance documents on them while snowmobiling.
DMV also reminds snowmobilers that it is illegal to operate a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and drivers and passengers must wear helmets on the state snowmobile trail system.
For more info on the New York State Snowmobile Trail System and tips for operation please visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7718.html and https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/.
For trail status and conditions, visit https://webapps2.cgis-solutions.com/nysnowmobile/.
