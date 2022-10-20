The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminds vehicle owners they can exchange a New York State license plate that is peeling, free of charge.
“We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroder said. “We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.”
To replace the peeling plate and receive a new plate and plate number, email the DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov in the email the following must be included, name as it appears on registration, address; city, state and zip code; daytime telephone number, peeling plate number and a photograph of the peeling plates.
To replace the plate but keep the plate number, a different form must be filled — the application for replacement plates — keep the same plate number, including a photo of the peeling plates and a $20 check or money order payable to Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, located at NYS DMV 6 Empire State Plaza, Albany.
This includes a new registration windshield sticker.
License plates showing natural aging are not eligible for free exchange. The replacement fee of $28.75 must be paid if exhibiting natural aging.
Motorists are encouraged not to return plates to the DMV, but to destroy or otherwise deface the plates. Old plates can be recycled at scrap metal yards or recycling drop-off locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.