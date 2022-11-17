The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee would like to remind residents of the State to winterize their vehicles in preparation for more challenging weather conditions.
State law allows the use of snow tires Oct. 16 through April 30.
“Winter is right around the corner so now is a good time for motorists to winterize their vehicles and anticipate changing weather conditions,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair, said.
“Motorists can ensure their own safety and that of other by taking a few simple steps, especially driving slowly when conditions are adverse, making sure the vehicle and the headlights are clear and not covered with ice or snow, and having ample windshield washer fluid.”
Before driving, GTSC recommends these tips:
• Check tire tread.
• Fill the gas tank.
• Clear/clean all lights and windows.
• Fill the windshield washer reservoir.
• Remove all snow and ice including on top of the vehicle.
• Ensure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working properly.
• Make sure the recommended amount of antifreeze is in the radiator.
• Get familiar with a new vehicle before driving in harsh weather conditions.
The following tips are recommended when ready to drive:
• Warm up the car so the defroster clears the windows.
• Turn on headlights whenever windshield wipers are on. New York State law makes this mandatory.
• Do not exceed the speed limit and always adjust speed to the road conditions.
• Leave plenty of room between vehicles.
• Don’t try to pass or weave in and out of traffic. All drivers must be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.
• Do not drive during ice or snowstorms unless it is necessary.
• When sleet, freezing rain or snow begin to fall, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first. Be aware that slippery spots may remain after snow is removed.
The following are winter driving tips provided by The National Highway Safety Administration:
• Snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper
• Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow
• Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares and emergency markers
• Blankets
• A cell phone with charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine (for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas)
For more information visit www.dmv.ny.gov and www.511NY.org for travel information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.