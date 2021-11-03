PLATTSBURGH — Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York will be on campus as a SUNY Plattsburgh distinguished visiting alumnus speaking on "Communication From Classroom to Courtroom," Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Alumni Conference Room, Angell College Center.
Suddaby, a Dannemora native and member of the Class of 1980, will discuss his career path and the importance of good communication skills. The judge earned his undergrad degree in speech communication.
During his senior year, he worked as an intern with the State Assembly. After graduating, Suddaby served as a legislative assistant in the State Legislature for four years before graduating from Syracuse University College of Law in 1985.
He then joined the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office in Syracuse where he worked as a clerk while attending law school. After three years in private practice, he returned to the DA’s office in 1992 as chief assistant of the homicide bureau.
From 2002 to his nomination in 2007 by President George W. Bush to the federal bench, Suddaby served as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District, which encompasses the counties along the Canadian border, down to Syracuse and south to Ulster County.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Distinguished Visiting Alumni Award is presented by SUNY Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh Alumni Association to honor graduates for their professional achievements, contributions to society and service to the alma mater.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Paul LeDuc, associate director, alumni relations, at 518-564-2090 or email leducpd@plattsburgh.edu.
