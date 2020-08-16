PLATTSBURGH – Artist and avid gardener Judy Gibbons conjured the Magic Kingdom to her Lorraine Street residence when the COVID-19 Pandemic derailed her family's December 2019 visit to Disney.
“We've advanced it to December 2021,” Judy said.
“And, we'll have to see how that goes. It still may not happen if things don't settle any sooner.”
Judy painted the usual cast of characters -- Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck -- along with the more shady suspects – Scar and Rafiki.
“We are at point where we're not going to risk our health to pay homage to Mickey,” she said.
HORNET LOVE
Judy's front garden is peppered with Plattsburgh High School Class of 2020 signs touting the graduation of her granddaughter Kaya Carroll-Gibbons.
“We have a lot of posters and stuff because they were kind of robbed of their senior year,” Judy said.
“It didn't take the form that it was supposed to take.”
Kaya's final year was bittersweet.
“They didn't get to do all the senior things that you get to do as seniors because they were all doing online classes,” Judy said.
“But fortunately we have a fabulous group of friends and family.
On the day of graduation, they did a parade for her in front of our house.”
A drive-by of streamers and banners paid tribute to Kaya and her success.
SOCIAL-DISTANCING TRIO
The garden also features another chiminea.
“So, we got a full family – Mom, Dad and child – wearing COVID masks around their faces," Judy said.
There are more little accents that add charm to the popular destination for passers-by, young and old.
Judy and her husband, Tim, get their share of visits during the day, but also at night when lights illuminate the tiny bridge.
“We always welcome visitors,” Judy said.
“And it is fun to watch them come through. They run over the bridge and circle around and run over it again. We really welcome those little people all the time.”
