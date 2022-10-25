PLATTSBURGH — Lab results have confirmed that the city’s persistent discolored water situation poses no health risks to the public.
According to a City of Plattsburgh news release Oct. 17, dangerous metals like cyanide, antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, selenium, silver and thallium, which can all cause health problems if consumed at a high level, were not detected in the samples of discolored water that were sent out to the lab last month.
“Those are things that, if you’re picking up high levels of, you start to worry,” City of Plattsburgh Environmental Manager Jonathan Ruff said.
“But we’re not seeing that, and we never have.”
IRON AND MANGANESE
However, an elevated presence of naturally occurring iron and manganese compounds were revealed in the lab results.
The maximum contaminant level (MCL) allowed for iron in water is 0.30 mg/L, while manganese’s MCL is also 0.30 mg/L.
There was 0.13 mg/L of iron found in the city’s water sample, while 0.35 mg/L of manganese was detected.
Neither of these metals cause adverse health effects at these levels, but their presence in the water can cause discoloration and other issues residents have been experiencing, Ruff said.
CAN RUIN LAUNDRY
“A result like that catches our attention, but we’re not panicking … iron is just a nuisance and aesthetic problem,” he said.
“If you have water with high iron and you do a load of laundry, especially if you add bleach, that iron can change from being dissolved into being a solid and it can ruin your whole load of laundry, so we are concerned about it but not from a health perspective.
“Manganese, the discolored water had a concentration of 0.35 mg/L, which is over the quote un quote ‘allowable level,’ which is really set for aesthetic and nuisance problems, it’s not a health issue. But, it definitely can cause the discoloration, and what we’re concluding, based on the data we’ve seen, the discolored water is predominantly from manganese and maybe, somewhat from the iron.”
MANGANESE TOUGH TO REMOVE
Some city residents first noticed and complained about their water turning brown and discolored in August. The problem then persisted throughout September and into October, even as city officials continually flushed the distribution system in an effort to resolve it.
Ruff said the reason the discolored water lasted so long was because manganese is especially difficult to remove from the system.
“Once it got into the tanks and into the system, then it’s kind of just running around the system and even though the water that was being made got a lot better and was clean, there was still this iron and manganese material running around the system while we’re trying to get it flushed out,” he said.
CHASING THE PROBLEM
This is also why the discolored water was sporadically seen around the city.
“That was driving us nuts for a few weeks — ‘how come one person’s got it and the person next to them doesn’t?’” Ruff said.
“And it might have been that there was a little pocket of this sediment that happened to be going by down the street when one neighbor turned their shower on and the other one didn’t.”
And now that he knows what was causing residents’ water to turn brown and discolored, he’s crafting a plan to prevent it from happening again.
“Now that we realize that iron and manganese in particular can be this problematic, rather than sending samples out to a lab and waiting two or three weeks to get the data back, we’re going to get a couple different kinds of analyzers to use right at the plant so we can do our own testing, and we’re going to have a monitoring plan for iron and manganese in the raw source water and at different points in the process so we can tell right away if there’s a problem brewing.”
“That’s one of the changes we’re going to make and how we operate the system.”
HOW IT GOT IN
Another part of his plan is figuring out how the metals were able to reach the distribution system in the first place.
“We try to remove the iron before it gets into the system, so back in the treatment plant, we add, we call it chlorine,” he said.
“Now why there was detectable iron in this discolored water, what that means is for some reason, the iron treatment that was occurring was not as effective as it normally would be … So when we start seeing iron out in the distribution system, we have to go back to the treatment process and say, ‘OK what’s going on here? and why isn’t this stuff coming out in the treatment process?’”
Ruff will continue putting his plan into action in the near future.
STILL FLUSHING
Currently, Public Works is still working on flushing out the rest of the system, but with the exception of a few localized spots, the discolored water problem seems to have passed, he said.
“Most of the samples that we collected and sent to the lab, that data has rolled in, so we’re doing the final piecing together of that, but it looks like the water going to the storage tanks is back to normal and that the water coming out of the storage tanks is back to normal.
“So once those two spots in the process are the way they should be, it’s down to ‘OK, what, if any, materials are still in the distribution system and how do we get it out of there?’ and that you do by flushing basically, so it may be gone, but I won’t be shocked if we get some isolated areas of discolored water over the next couple weeks.
“But, knock on wood, hopefully not.”
