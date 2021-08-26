OGDENSBURG -- Having a will not only ensures that your wishes are carried out after your passing, but it also protects your loved ones from potentially lengthy and expensive proceedings.
"Common misconceptions of making a will are you think you are too young; you think creating one is too expensive; and you believe your possessions will immediately go to your next of kin," according to a press release.
With August being National Make-A-Will month, what better time to stop putting off something that has been on your mind for a while now and begin the process?
Creating an estate plan does not have to be expensive.
Without an estate plan, the state will determine what happens to your property, and your wishes of what you may want specifically left to family or charitable organizations will be ignored.
For many years, the Diocese of Ogdensburg, its parishes and schools and other institutions within the Diocese have been remembered through bequests from people throughout the entire Diocese.
“Historically, there have been a number of individuals and families who felt it was a good idea to have a will or estate plan and make a lasting difference to the Church that they loved," Scott Lalone, executive director of Development & Foundation for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said.
"We are grateful for their gifts, which have made tremendous impacts on ministries, education, parishes and our Church. If after prayerfully consideration you think you may want to leave a gift with the Diocese, beneficiary choices can include your parish, your Catholic school, education of seminarians, Priests Retirement Fund, Priests Disability Fund, the Bishop’s Fund, Catholic Charities, Missionary Projects of the Diocese, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, the Diocese of Ogdensburg, the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, or any diocesan institution/ministry of your choice.”
If you would like more information on wills and beneficiary choices within the Diocese of Ogdensburg, contact Scott Lalone at 315-393-2920 or slalone@rcdony.org.
The Diocese of Ogdensburg covers an area of 12,036 square miles, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as portions of Hamilton and Herkimer counties.
The diocese is comprised of 84 parishes and three mission parishes made up of 102 worship sites, 16 parochial oratories, two high schools, eight elementary schools and one nursing home.
