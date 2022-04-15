OGDENSBURG — The consecrated oil Diocese of Ogdensburg priests will use to anoint the foreheads of parishioners all year long was recently blessed by the Most Reverend Terry R. LaValley in a Chrism Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
“The Chrism Mass is great because it is a celebration of the priesthood and the universal Church,” the Rev. Bryan D. Stitt, vocational director, said.
“So in Ogdensburg, and in most places, all the priests are invited and encouraged to come to renew their priestly promises and the Church is invited to come together and pray with and for them.
“In the midst of all this, the most iconic part of the Mass is the blessing of the oils that are going to be used for this coming year.
THREE OILS
The 14th Bishop of Ogdensburg blessed and consecrated three oils, which will be used in the celebration of sacraments.
“They are used for the anointing of the sick, which some people call the Last Rites when someone is sick or ready for surgery or approaching death for strengthening them,” Stitt said.
“The second is the Oil of Catechumens. The catechumens are those who are preparing to be baptized. This again is a strengthening for them as they move forward into Christian life as sons and daughters of the Lord.”
Lastly, the most significant is the Sacred Chrism.
“The Chrism is the oil that’s used in every baptism, and in every confirmation, and every ordination because that’s the sign of Jesus Christ,” Stitt said.
“The name Christ means anointed, one who is anointed.”
With all the sacraments, the priests use very basic things.
“The oil, it’s olive oil,” he said.
“It’s extra virgin olive oil that is then blessed. Although cooks watching are like ‘Wait a minute, I could use that in salad.’ Well, you could, but not anymore.
“This is blessed. This is holy. Those olives are crushed and pressed together another sign of us being even though we’re pressed down, we are united as well.”
The Sacred Chrism stands out because balsam is added to the olive oil.
“If you ever are at a baptism, and the child after they’re baptized, sometimes you notice people smelling the baby’s head,” he said.
“What is that wonderful smell? It’s the smell of holiness really. It’s lovely.”
At one juncture in the Mass, Bishop LaValley bent over the golden vessel of oil and breathed into it.
“What’s that about?” Stitt said.
“Why is he breathing on the oil? “Remember what Jesus does when he appears to the Apostles in the Upper Room. He breathes the Spirit upon them. So the Breath is another name for the Holy Spirit. The Breath gives life. It’s quite beautiful.”
FOUR OUNCES
Twelve gallons of oil were blessed, and each priest receives four ounces of each of the three oils.
Twelve ounces, it doesn’t seem like much.
“We’re not making tossed salad,” Stitt said.
“We’re dipping our thumb in and anointing the top of the head. Every parish needs an ambry, which is a special container.
“Normally, it’s near the baptismal font. The three oils are kept there, the main amount of the oils.
“Although priests also keep oil on them or in their cars because especially when dealing with anointing, sometimes when anointing the sick or someone’s dying, you don’t have lot of time to run over to the church and get the oils. You’re just on call. Some of us carry it all the time in a little vial just in case of emergencies.”
WHITE VESTMENTS
At the Chrism Mass, the priests wear their normal priestly garb, chasuble and stole.
“The priests of our Diocese have something that has been designated as the Diocesan Vestment,” Stitt said.
“It’s another outward sign of our unity. We are all dressed the same. Lent is pretty somber with all the purple, this is one of the few days where it’s white. That’s again symbolic.
“When the priests are wearing white, it’s a celebration. This is a feast for us. That’s why we had a feast afterward, too. It’s a celebration of the priesthood, and it’s good to be together.”
The Diocese of Ogdensburg was established by Pope Pius IX on February 16, 1872, according to www.rcdony.org
The Catholic population in the Diocese is 71,905, and are served by 49 active diocesan priests, nine priests belonging to religious institutions, and five priests belonging to other dioceses.
“Sometimes, we don’t get to see each other very often,” Stitt said.
“So when we do, we try to take advantage of it.”
Asked what he ate at the feast, Stitt said: “Too much.”
“There was a big prime rib dinner that was waiting for the priests,” he said.
“Most of us ate far more than we should have and some incredible desserts, too. We rolled out of there I’m afraid, especially after all the Lenten fasting, right?
“Usually during Lent you’re fasting and making sacrifices, and all of a sudden there’s wine, there’s steak, and desserts.
“You’re like my gut needs to be stretched out a little bit. I wasn’t ready for that.”
Today is Good Friday followed by Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
“Here’s an interesting, fun fact,” he said.
“The traditional day for the Chrism Mass is Holy Thursday. Because it’s Holy Thursday at the Last Supper when Jesus instituted the Eucharist and the priesthood.
“We did it last week because we’re such a big, rural diocese. It’s hard to get everybody together to Ogdensburg.”
Geographically, it’s 12,036 square miles making it the largest diocese in New York state.
“Population-wise, not ever close,” Stitt said.
“This is the 150th anniversary of our Diocese. When we’re talking 1870s, how in the world? There was a comparable number of priests to what we have today. How hard was that for them to come together? Unbelievable.
“People are concerned because we don’t have enough priests today. I say ‘Well, I tell you what, compared to what our ancestors had to do, we got it pretty good.’ Plus, we got cars.
“You had to be a rugged explorer at times. It was all for the Gospel. Send people to the four corners of the globe teaching everything I (Jesus) taught you and baptizing.
“This isn’t something we just came up with. We’ve been doing this for 2,000 years.”
