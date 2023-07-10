PLATTSBURGH — Jurassic Wonder made a two-day stop at the Clinton County Fairgrounds to host the first ever Dinosaur Drive Through exhibit for families of the community.
Hundreds of grown ups and little kids packed the Fairgrounds to get a glimpse of their favorite Mesozoic Era inhabitants on Saturday and Sunday.
From the safety of their car, visitors had the opportunity to get up close and personal with several different dinosaurs including triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, velociraptors and more.
‘REAL AND ALIVE’
“This is mainly for the kids,” Ted Hill, creator and owner of Jurassic Wonder, said.
“I call it their ‘Santa Claus years’ you know, when they believe in Santa, they might still believe these dinosaurs are real and alive.”
An audio tour was available for download to play along in your car as you drove through the exhibit featuring information about the dinosaurs on display.
The drive-through tour spanned approximately 20 to 30 minutes depending on the speed of movement of the line.
The line of cars stretched and snaked through the fairground roads.
“Its something the parents can enjoy too,” Hill said
“It is $12 for the whole car no matter how many are inside. Grandparents enjoy it to, it gives them something to do with the kids where they don’t have to get out of the car, or chase kids around like an amusement park or something.”
STAY IN THE CAR
Those attending the exhibit were not allowed to exit their vehicles for safety reasons.
While the animatronic dinosaurs are durable, touching and climbing on them will damage them over time.
“We have them set up pretty close to the road, sometimes kids will reach out and touch them, pull on teeth or grab at the skin to see what it feels like,” Hill said.
“But then the car behind will do it, and the car behind that will and that can mess up the dinosaurs, doesn’t happen often. People are pretty respectful, they rarely exit their vehicles.”
HEAVY DINOSAURS
Preparation for the exhibit requires two 30-foot trailers to contain all the dinosaur animatronics and approximately five hours to set up the exhibits.
Each animatronic weighs upwards of 200 to 300 pounds.
“Some of the biggest challenges are the rain and snow. It makes it very difficult to set up,” Hill said.
“Some of the larger ones are on wheels, others need to be lifted, like the smaller guys.”
HUNDREDS OF VISITORS
The drive through exhibit concluded with a drive-up toy sale featuring dino-related toys, games, plushies and more.
More than 1,300 cars were in line for the exhibit Saturday morning, with an expectation of approximately 1,600 to have visited by the end of the weekend.
Jurassic Wonder predates the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the drive-through exhibit was born from it.
“When COVID happened I couldn’t do my other shows. I used to do magic shows, circuses, and in person events,” Hill said.
“I was essentially out of business. Then we thought of making it a drive-through experience, and it worked out.
