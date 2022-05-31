REDFORD — In August, when most kids will be preparing for the upcoming school year at Saranac High School, 14-year-old Liam Perry will be preparing for his scoliosis surgery.
At just 4 years old, Liam was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system and weakens the muscles.
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Because of this, Liam has had to consistently work with a personal trainer to prevent his muscles from worsening even further.
“He’s in a lot of different things after school like walking and swimming, and he has a trainer at the YMCA to (help) build up his arms and legs, because what happens is, it’s hard for his muscles to bend and to move, so he constantly has to be doing something to keep those going,” Liam’s aunt, Missy Perry, said.
“It’s to keep him progressing in the right direction, so he doesn’t get worse.”
SCOLIOSIS SURGERY
CMT can also cause scoliosis, which, for Liam, it did.
“They noticed in October of 2021, that in Liam’s case, it caused a rapid onset of scoliosis,” Missy said.
“He’s got quite the curve, I think it’s a 46 or 47 degree curve and it has even shifted his shoulder.”
Despite his setbacks, Liam has maintained good grades all throughout school, his aunt said.
For hobbies, he loves building Legos and playing on his PC.
“He’s just like any other teenager,” Missy said.
“But he never complains, and never says, ‘poor me or why me,’ he just goes on and does what he can every single day. I think that’s what attracts people to him, because he’s such a happy boy most of the time. I’ve never heard him complain since the day he was born.”
To correct the scoliosis, Liam and his parents Bill and Dawn Perry, will be traveling to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia in mid-August for two surgeries just two days apart.
FUNDRAISER
In the meantime, Missy and her husband Joe Perry have organized a spaghetti dinner fundraising event, scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from noon to 6 p.m. at 168 Church St., at the Church of the Assumption Parish Center in Redford.
“As his aunt and uncle, we wanted to do something, so that he could get what he needs and get a better quality of life coming from teenager to adult, and that he would have the best outcome that could possibly happen,” Missy said.
“And we didn’t want his mom and dad to worry about costs.”
HOME RENOVATIONS
The money raised will help with medical expenses, travel expenses, hotel accommodations and all of the renovations to Liam’s house that will need to be made before he returns home from Philadelphia.
“He has to have a walk-in shower put in, because they have tubs and he can’t step over, even with the hand rail,” Missy said.
“When he comes home with a wheelchair, he won’t fit through each bathroom door, so their bathroom door has to be widened. My brother-in-law Bill, his dad, just wants to put in a barn-style door that slides.”
The fundraising event will feature a bounce house, children’s games, face painting, cotton candy, a live auction, a Chinese raffle, bake sale, live music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and of course, the spaghetti dinner.
“With planning it, I tried to gear it more around kids and where it was affordable for families to come,” Missy said.
“We’re also raffling off a dirt bike that was given to us from Wayne Roberts from Malone. We got tickets made, and we decided to just go with 200 tickets at $10 a piece, and they’re almost sold.”
The Perry’s are also selling custom rubber bracelets in a youth size for $3 and a larger size for $5.
TO DONATE
For those who are unable to attend the event, monetary donations can also be made at paypal.me/dawnelise4 or by searching for “Dawn Perry” on PayPal, or through CashApp at $ChazyLake638.
Missy said they’ve seen a lot of support and help from the local community so far.
“It’s just unbelievable the community that is just reaching out,” she said.
“We can’t say enough about the people in this North Country.”
