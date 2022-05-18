PLATTSBURGH — Strong sales tax revenue across the state will help communities like the North Country stay on a positive fiscal track, says State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
DiNapoli issued a news release that said local government sales tax collections grew by 15.7% in April compared to the same month in 2021, according to an analysis by his office.
Overall, local collections totaled $1.7 billion, up $232 million from April of last year.
“While local sales tax collections in April were strong throughout most of the state, the continued rise in the price of goods and services has increased the cost of doing business for many local governments,” DiNapoli said.
“My office is closely monitoring the impact that inflation is having on New York’s economy.”
CANADIAN EFFECT
DiNapoli said during a visit to Plattsburgh Wednesday that the return of Canadian visitors to the North Country after nearly two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, will bolster sales tax figures even more for the area.
New York City’s collections totaled $726 million, an increase of 10.5% – or nearly $69 million – when compared to April of 2021. Nearly every county also experienced significant year-over-year growth in collections, due, in part, to recent high inflation.
Oswego County saw the largest increase at 113%. Schenectady County was the only county to see a decline, down 12.6% in April. Among cities that impose their own general sales tax, the City of Olean came in at the highest at 46.6%.
Monthly sales tax distributions are based on estimates by the Department of Taxation and Finance. The distributions in the third month of each quarter are adjusted upward or downward to reflect actual vendor results for the quarter as a whole. The next quarterly numbers (for April-June) will be reported in July.
