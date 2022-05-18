PLATTSBURGH — The state’s top fiscal watchdog says the City of Plattsburgh seems to be doing just fine these days.
“I would very much give Plattsburgh a decent grade, and on a beautiful sunny day in May how could you not give it a good grade,” State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli toured the downtown area with Mayor Chris Rosenquest Wednesday morning, viewing completed and potential projects. The tour meandered from Bridge Street, down Durkee Street, up through the new Betty Little Arts Park, down Margaret Street to Court Street and back over to City Hall.
Rosenquest explained plans the city has for future development in the area and touted completed project such as the Arts Park, named for former State Assemblywoman and Senator Little, who served with DiNapoli in the Assembly in the 1990s.
DiNapoli said such projects help to attract visitors, including Canadians whose return as tourists, will help the city’s financial picture. Travel across the border with Canada was severely restricted when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.
It wasn’t until late last year that more normal traffic across the border resumed.
“The city is looking real good. We are very excited to hear about the development plans that are underway, and also excited with our friends from the North Country Chamber of Commerce to hear that the Canadians are coming back,” DiNapoli said.
“There certainly is a positive feeling that the city is on the upswing and the economy is on the upswing. We all know it is still a very tenuous time with the recovery and the impact of COVID, but a lot of good things are happening in Plattsburgh it is good to see it up close.”
IMPROVEMENT
DiNapoli said the city’s finances, which were a cause for concern in recent years, seem to have improved.
“Plattsburgh’s come a long way from when on our fiscal stress monitoring they had been given some level of designation going back a few years, but absolutely things have improved and they are in what we call the “no designation” category, and that’s a good thing, and I know the mayor and council are working hard to keep it that way.”
The city had been designated as having a “negative outlook,” in 2016. That has since been upgraded.
DiNapoli said communities like Plattsburgh across the state have benefitted from federal funding due to COVID, and strong statewide sales tax revenues have also helped, but he said municipalities still need to be cautious.
“The sales tax numbers continue to be strong. Some of that is inflation, but I think it is also reflective of the fact that consumer spending is continuing despite the concerns about inflation. Certainly at this time of year, we are looking forward to the tourism season and hopefully Plattsburgh will continue to do well in that regard,” DiNapoli said.
“Sales tax is one piece of the puzzle and the city’s finances are also benefitting from the money coming from Washington and the money from the state budget. There is a fair amount of that right now, but as I said to the mayor, it is important to recognize that some of that money is not forever so you’ve got to plan appropriately how it is being spent and how it is being utilized, but a lot of good potential is being realized here in Plattsburgh that’s for sure.”
Rosenquest, who was elected in 2020, said the city has not only worked to turn around its finances, but to get more projects underway and completed.
“Having the comptroller come here and to be able to give him updates is always positive,” Rosenquest said.
“Overall, I think there is a sense of things that are going on in the city are positive, and people sense that and are aware of the work that has been going on over the past year and a half and we are turning things around.”
DRI
The city was awarded a $10 million grant as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2016. Some projects in that plan have come to fruition, but the flagship piece, a major housing development in the Durkee Street parking lot, has been stalled due to legal holdups.
DiNapoli said that is not unusual.
“I’m sure from the city’s perspective they would like to see some of it moving along a little more quickly, but from how I’ve seen the DRI play out in other communities, it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.
“The good news is that the money is there, and of the various economic development programs we’ve looked at at the state level, I think the DRI initiative is one of the more effective ones, so if it takes a little longer, as long as it gets done it’s fine.”
