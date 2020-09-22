The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers were asked to react to Essex Center reaching 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between patients and staff members and contacts of staff.
Here are some of the replies:
Donna Paton: Isn’t it rather late to send rapid testing “at the end of the month” when this has snowballed as much as it has? Shouldn’t that have been sent weeks ago?
Ty Spencer: I live in CT and the handful of bldgs like this were literally shut down when it got this bad. Shame on the business and NYS govt for not taking action yet.
Bobby Lee Dadds-MumleyPeary: Wear your dam mask people, wash yourselves ! Wash your hands and try to stay home!
Jennifer Gregory Whitney: How many residents are in the Essex center?
Julie Martin: Outrageous!!!! Get the few residents without covid out of Essex Center! They obviously can’t manage this outbreak. What are we waiting for? More deaths? And, where are our county reps?! Not willing to stand up to Essex Center, the for- profit corporation? The county sold the home to them. C’mon!!!! This is our community!
Helen Cooney: Why is nothing being done about this???? People keep dying and that’s ok?? Take the Covid free patients n move them
