Readers reacted to news that high school football, volleyball and cheer have been postponed to March 1. Below are some facebook reactions from readers about that report.
David Thompson: NYSPHSAA’s handling of this situation has been horrific. We all knew this was the decision the entire time... why did it take this long to come out with it? What makes a sport like Soccer Covid-proof yet football is considered life threatening? We as coaches, parents and most importantly athletes deserve an answer to this. Unreal
Toni-Lynn Falcone Soule: I went to a Soccer game yesterday. The only difference I saw was those not in the game had to wear masks in the sidelines.
Kyle Geesler: But Soccer is less of a risk?? I’m so confused?!
Jason Thompson: Now remember folks healthy eating and exercise builds a stronger immune system and we don’t want that now do we? I agree how is soccer lower risk than football basketball or volleyball? Town sports ok school sports bad Kids are on the field for soccer no mask during play.. they are running in close proximity to each other touching the ball for throw ins at the younger ages wiping snot on there sleeves and you are safe til you go to the bench.. then put a mask on. The geniuses that came up with the logic either are clueless ,have never actually attended a game for certain sports, or sitting around a table playing cards and winner of the hand get to pick the next stupid rule made.this is the worst game of cooties ever.. oh look a disease that will kill millions of Americans ah a tshirt sleeve face covering will stop it..smh...
Victoria Roberts: I just feel like they make decisions about what is ok during this pandemic and what isn’t ok during this pandemic by pulling things from a hat
Margaret Rose Rascoe: Very sad world...😔
Lianne Clark Stevens: It’s Cuomo making up new rules every day. They don’t have validity and don’t make sense. Vote red instead!
Zach Richard: 400 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the entire state of New York including NYC yet football is dangerous.🤔
Erin Smythe Mitchell: Not impressed at all
Collette Anne Mclean: Soccer is outside
Lynne Lafountain Doss: Good old Cuomo. There won’t be a new York State soon.
Arnold Keesee: Football in march. Come on we get blizzards in march. Cuomo just setting everything up to fail so he can blame someone else
Scott Fiction: Less of a risk then sitting apart in a school setting, the fact that sports are running while school’s aren’t is absolutely shameful
Tiffany Marie: I dont agree that sports being taken away is fair. But I do know that my daughter wears a mask on the sideline and sometimes on the field. That the only person who handles the ball is the goalie who wears gloves. They also have reps going around to make sure everyone is in guidelines.
Loralee Bechard: I’m super confused why soccer is okay, but volleyball isn’t?
