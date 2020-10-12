The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers reacted to reports that the Essex Center Senior housing was free of COVID-19 cases.
Erika Michelle Mitchell: We are COVID free, and all kicked ass during the process. I for one am proud of where I work, and I love every single one of those residents as I do family. Spread love, not hate. We’re all tired, and have put our health at risk every day to get to this point. Compliment us on our success rather than continuing to live in the negativity. #CentersStrong
Polly Brett King: Why should we trust his word after all this!
Allisn Lockwood Blain: Not believing a word....wait a month and revisit.
Patty Boyea: DOH can confirm if anyone cares to take the time to call them instead of putting negativity on here
Michael Root: There should be charges brought against the worthless owners of the place !!!
Susan Mary: Moved the testing in-house?? Not acceptable.
Deborah Hancock: Has he been talking to Donald Trump? Can’t believe anything he says 😞
Steven Johnson: How are they still operating?
Kim La: Doubtful
