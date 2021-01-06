Barbara Lowe: Ask her if she has the same objections to results of every political race in these so called contested states.
Anne Morgan: It’s just a way to line her pockets with campaign donations from what remains of Trump’s base.
Sarah Bartgis: I think it is purposely adding to the divide in this country. It does not matter how this turns out our Democracy is a laughing stock. There will never again be a peaceful election again.....
Mike Dodds: Shows how bad the true Republican Party has become. They must respect the will of the people and what Democracy stands for. So sad.
Tim Dodge: I think she’s decided to be a cross between Marsha Blackburn, Kelly Loeffler and Michelle Bachmann. And that’s not a good thing.
Becky Collins: Doesn’t matter how many object just adds an extra 2 hours to the vote. Biden is your president for the next 4 years lol
Chelsea Calley: Funny how they’re only complaining because their president didn’t win. I’d give them more credit if they also complained of their own wins
Eric Rafferty: Good for her. All of the Republicans should do the same.
Marguerite Tamer: I support her decision. We need to know that our elections are fair. Too many people have sacrificed for our freedoms and rights to let this issue go unanswed. Our country is divided. We need answers and then hopefully we can move on.
Lucille Williams Soule: She will not be served well in history. They have no proof and have lost on all fronts. How odd they think areas he won were correct. Why didn’t the Democrats win more if it was rigged.? This is actually a slap in the face to our Democracy. Jan 6, 2021 will be remembered in history.
Jeanette Nichols Rabideau: I think what she is doing is shameful and devisive. After 60+ lost court cases it’s pretty obvious that the election was without major fraud. She is just pandering to trump and his base.
Eric Jacobsen: Ummm, didn’t former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic Presidential Candidate tell Joe Biden never, never, never, ever to concede?
Sue Ann Carter: Glad she is objecting. We need voter ID database- one social security number(per CITIZEN, non-citizens dont get to vote) you can vote anywhere in US, the minute you vote, the database updates to prevent multiple votes for socials.
Jack Taylor: Thank you Elise for standing up for us. We all know there was cheating and voter fraud.
Carrie Brault: Nice to see real patriots not afraid to stand up for America
Jason Letts: History will not look kindly at her. We should all have serious questions about her evident lack of integrity and willingness to perpetuate unfounded conspiracy theories and authoritarian tendencies.
Barbara Singer: Good for Rep. Stefanik. This one act validates my choice to vote for her!
Heather Hanson: This honestly makes me sick.....he lost!!!! Put on your big boy/big girl panties and move on!!!! While the north country may be filled with Trump supporters, it doesn’t mean the whole country supports him....clearly!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.