The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
Readers reacted to the news that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and other members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden to immediately prioritize collaborating with Canada on safely reopening the northern border.
Here are some of the replies:
Connie Jenkins: Let’s prioritize fixing trump’s lethal bungling of the Covid pandemic first!
Mark Jacobs: already working on it another example of Elise jumping in front of a parade
Rich Warner: She must have skipped the kool aid for a day
Michele LaPoint: She “worked” on it or is she trying to take credit for other people’s work. That seems more her speed
Raymond Wayman: She has actually worked on it with Rep Higgins (Democrat) out of Buffalo area. I am part of several groups lobbying for the U.S. Side to allow family members in to the U. S. as Canada lets them into Canada.
Charlene Nickerson: They’re way ahead of you, Elise. Biden’s already on it.
Mega Marley: Canada’s numbers are high and do you think they are going to open up after the pipeline closing
Linda Rath: Not up to Biden.
Raymond Wayman: This is a good thing she has done and bi-partisan. I’ve written her several times about family reunification reciprocity. I can go to Canada to see my wife, but she can’t drive here to see me though she can fly. #LetUsReunite #LoveIsEssential #LoveIsNotTourism
Cynthia Wood: She’s still here.. I thought she would do the noble thing and resign..
Judy Laramie: she seems to forget that Canada is not willing to open borders at the moment due to pandemic surge in the US. they also have their own issues in Canada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.