The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on Dec. 7, was How do you feel about the COVID-19 vaccine? Planning to take it immediately? Wait a while? Not take it?
Here are some of the replies:
Anastasia Reil: I do not feel that there has been sufficient testing with this vaccine. We do not know the long term side effects. Until there has been an extensive study over a period of time then I would consider it.
Mike Dodds: I’ve never had the flu shot but I may consider this one. I very seldom get sick but for the safety of my family and friends, I think I will get one. I hope others will as well.
Matt Smith: I’ll chance it with the 99% survival rate.....I’m good.
Gerhardt Perry: Absolutely will take it first chance I get. In my line of work I’ll bet I’m exposed to it exponentially. Hoping medical personnel and the elderly get first crack at it.
Betty Hebert: Will not take it. For one thing, I don’t know what’s in it what’s it made out of ...I’m allergic to a lot of antibiotics.
Linda Lord: I’m waiting a while.
Rachel Carter: No. Not until there is more research. My bosses are Pharmacists, and a family member is a Chief Medical Officer of a hospital. I trust their word more than anything, and won’t take this “vaccine” until they say it is safe, and would take it themselves.
Nancy Tatro: Of course. As soon as it is available
Katherine Myatt: Nope. I think people should do their research before making a decision and I pray that it remains an option to opt out.
Bill L. Sarazen: I would be the first in line if they would let me.
Patrice O’Connor: I will as soon as it’s offered to me. I am way down on the list. Apparently 8 million New Yorkers ahead of me.
Rebecca LaFountain: I’d be first in line to get it! A normal flu shot at times make you feel under the weather, I’m willing to be under the weather for a few days to protect everyone around me. My father will be 74 years old on Christmas day, and I’d do anything to ensure he’s safe.
Kathy Tetreault: My husband and I would both like to get it asap.
Hilary Landry: Nope. They have had a flu vaccine for decades now and every year they tell us how the vaccine you got in September is no help for the strain of flu floating around in December. I have gotten the flu vaccine once in my life and I had the flu 4 times that year and was sicker that year than any time before and after.
Kari Hebert Stonier: Wait , maybe not get at all.
AJ Wells: I want it ASAP so we can get back to normal livin’.
Kristen Carnahan: Absolutely not. Have you seen the list of side effects the FDA published?
Angela Renee: Absolutely not getting it.
William Bruce Matthews: As soon as I can, yes.
Alexandra Bechard: It’s nobody’s business but my own.
