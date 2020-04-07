The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on April 5, 2020, was: What do you think about the recommendation from health officials for the public to wear cloth masks when out in public?
Here are some of the replies:
Alexandria Reyell: If you wear your gloves properly. Don’t be playing with your phone when you go shopping and sanitize your stuff when you get home for extra caution. Cloth masks are better than nothing. Anything is better than nothing. It’s just people making excuses. And people not being smart.
Elizabeth Brown: The main problem I’ve seen with people wearing masks is they are not wearing them correctly. What’s the point of wearing one if you don’t cover your nose??? Unless you are changing gloves between everything you touch, it’s not worth it. There is a shortage of gloves- wash your hands or use hand sanitizer. If you do wear gloves, take them off correctly and dispose of them in the trash not on the ground or in shopping carts!
Carole Miller Osborne: Cloth masks and other masks don’t protect the user, it only protects other people. Only the N95 mask protects yourself.
Vince O’Driscoll: Everyone says to wear a mask but where do you get them? Looked on Amazon (even just for a bandana) and can’t get anything until June. I can’t wear what I don’t have. Not sure how anything can be required unless it’s distributed. It’s not like we all had masks in our closets waiting for this to happen. According to at least one person here, I am a fool for not wearing something I don’t have.
Judy Lord: Since I am in the area of high contamination, HOLLYWOOD Fl it is required and safest at this point gloves are not necessary washing hands are far more impt. One place that is highly recommended to either wear a glove or have a cover for is the gas nozzle . We all carry hand sanitizer with us This virus is a killer to anyone with underlying health issues so even if you don’t have any health issues protecting someone who may that you live with etc. It is best for the protection. We all look forward to this ending but it is better to be safe than sorry.
Joshua Wingler: Now they have to undo all the damage done by the WHO, CDC and other government and health apparatus telling people not to wear masks for the last two months.
Sheila Merriam: There are no masks available to purchase....so, it’s not possible for everyone to wear one while out.
Mike Dodds: Every little bit helps. Common sense is something we should be practicing on a daily basis.
Barbara Hutchins Ashley: Unless you change gloves everytime you touch something then you recontaminate and carry germs from item to item. Frequent handwashing for 20 sec with soap and water or hand sanitizers works much better.
Katie Poirier: I do not think it is necessary. We already have enough waste going on. The amount of gloves and masks thrown on the ground in the last 3 weeks is ridiculous. We just started banning plastic bags and now we are adding masks and plastic gloves to our landfills?
Amy Fellion-Rock: It cannot hurt, but everyone should absolutely limit their time in public.
Ann Jason Whalen: We went to Lowe’s and got white shop rags, they make a pretty good mask for going to get groceries. I’ve seen ppl with bras so I guess I’m a little ‘ hipper’
Sally Chase White: Wearing a mask can’t be harmful. At the very least, it’s a reminder to us not to touch our faces, which is important now.
Tim McCormick: It is a great idea and we need our county leaders to step up and enforce the recommendations before people begin to die in our region.
Kathy Diedrich Baumgarten: I don’t care what anybody says- common sense dictates that some protection is better than none!
Peter J Ziske: Anything that can help keep my neighbors safe and to make the “stay at home “ shortened I’m for.
Robin Burgess: Be creative and make one. It doesn’t have to be beautiful just effective.
Jim Belrose: I said from the start everyone should wear one. A home made one is better than nothing. To the ones who believe the Dr’s and The Cdc saying they do no good to prevent it unless you have it...What were they telling us a week ago? That it has no benefit for citizens only Dr’s and Nurses. Make your own or have someone make you one and don’t mess with it, you will know your wearing it believe me. It should cover under your chin to below your eyes and no gaps around your mouth.
Amanda Hilton: I did and people looked at me weird, but I did not care I am protecting myself and my son.
Jolene J Kearns: Gloves are pointless. Just wash your hands. You wear gloves, touch a surface that has the virus, then reach inside your purse to grab your wallet to pay for your groceries. Guess what? You have just spread the virus. If you’re out & cannot get to the bathroom to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer after everything you touch. That is what I do. I also come home, undress & take a shower. Then I go back outside & wipe down my door handles, steering wheel, stick shift, any perishable groceries I’m bringing in along w anything else I touched along the way. Its def a process. And unless your masks are N95, you’re simply wasting your time. False sense of security I guess.
