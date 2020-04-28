The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on April 27, 2020, was:
Parents, do you think public schools should remain closed for the rest of the spring? Why or why not?
Here are some of the replies:
Cyndy Avery: Yes, schools should be closed for the remainder of the year and reopen July 1st. Parents are not home schooling. Home schooling is not plopping the kids in front of the ipad. Teaching is an engaging process. I have family with children home, but to be truly educate is to have teach-back moments for clear understanding. Scheduled routine not bribing kids to do a problem and play for the rest of the day. Itee takes fortitude from the parents. I believe having the kids take the end of year exam in June online. Start school as soon as possible, but not until it is healthy and wise. There are parents willing to relearn and teach to the child’s level. I see a lot of repeat students. Year round education may be the remedy to this crisis.
Jolene J Kearns: School is not..& let me repeat this...NOT a daycare! Too many parents abuse this. It’s nearly the end of the school year so I feel its foolish to go back at this point, esp after all us parents & teachers have managed to figure out a routine with assignments & learning. It’s also too risky. Kids are germ cesspools (sorry but it’s true) & 1 infected kid can easily infect a whole classroom & more.
Karisa Orr: Yes!! I’m not sending my son back for just a couple weeks in June or to summer school. It’s just too risky; they need to take time to have a well laid out plan for the fall. If anything, they should be finishing up remote learning at the beginning of June since we didn’t have a spring break. We’ve been working hard all along at Beekmantown. People need a break. This is crazy. Homeschooling has definitely crossed my mind a lot lately.
Joe Bushey: other than the fact “what’s the point in mid may” I say go back.. apparently nobody has seen the antibody test that have been coming out.. looks like many of us have had it already.. plus once more antibody test come out we are going to discover we shut the entire nation down for the flu️ just my opinion no sense of beating me up for it.. however I’m scared for these kids, is this how we’re going to respond to every pandemic? we would have closed the country down several times in the past 15 years if this is the new norm?
Destiny-Faith Roberts: Yes it doesn’t make sense to send them back now. If the virus is going to spread fast through anywhere it’s going to be schools. Children don’t always think to wash their hands or cover their mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing. It could spread like wildfire through schools and homes. Better safe then sry. Let kids finish school at home online and do graduations in like July when and if things are calmer and we know they will all be safe
Danielle Irwin: As a mother of 4, one in middle/high, 2 in elm and one in pre-K...I say absolutely!! If they do reopen my children will not be attending!! Schools should NOT reopen until there is a vaccine available to all because in the fall this is going to come back stronger than ever.
Nc Rob: No. Let them get back to a normal routine. They are not at risk. People at risk need to continue to take precautions. We didn’t close school when the swine flu was infecting school age people.
Lyndsay Gendreau: Absolutely. Going back puts further people at risk. Teachers contracting it from their students or coworkers, children bringing it home to their families. What’s the point of going back for a month? Teachers will just be reviewing procedures and routines again constantly. Nothing will get done. Yes it would be nice for teachers to say a formal goodbye to their babies but there comes a point where the health and safety of others is way more important.
Melissa Savage: Yes.. If we still have to put mask on just to go shopping,no business open.They already canceled the 4th of July events.. Why should they open schools.. And let’s not forget our 6feet away from each other..
James Finnegan: Yes they should remain closed. First of all, if you don’t have school aged kids, or don’t work in a school, your “no” opinion doesn’t much matter.
Abigail StGermaine: As a student I would love to go back. Online schooling is hard and I’ve been struggling alot with this as well as trying to do CV-TEC online. I choose to go to a CTE school to learn with my hands and honestly if its deemed safe enough to go back I want to. I wouldn’t want to go back and risk the lives of people but if we can safely attend school I’ll be there.
Anita Butler: Yes. And if they open, I won’t be sending my son back. There is no way they can implement daily testing of every student, faculty, visitor and their entire families. Since symptoms can show at any given time, we can’t depend on “they were negative yesterday “ thinking. Thankfully my son is graduating this year and he is our last child. I have two very young school aged grandkids who I worry will have to face this in the fall
Wanetta La Pierre Kent: No, schools should not reopen at this time. Before we put our kids lives at risk we need to be as sure as possible that this virus is under control. Opening stores and other public places first, and still be aware that social distancing has played a big part in getting this far. Relax the social distancing some and see what happens, if the virus comes back strong we know its too soon. If it continues to dissipate we know we are on the right track. I do not mind homeschooling, gives me more time with my (grand)child. And I know he is safe!
Elizabeth Miller: If I’m being selfish, send them back. We’re over homeschooling. If I’m being the not stressed out lunatic of a parent, keep them home. Social distancing is still encouraged regardless which is impossible to maintain in schools.
John Meher Jr.: Yes, I think they should be closed indefinitely. Not a one of them was smart enough to see that this virus situation was a perpetuated hoax. Don’t want no clueless folks teaching my kids a damn thing. Home school it is.
Tracie Hatin: For all the people commenting that schools should not open back up until there’s a vaccine, that’s ridiculous. Hopefully it won’t be a mandatory vaccine because my children and I will not be getting it, not enough testing will have been done and it won’t be any more effective than the flu shot is against the flu now.
Charlotte Lot: It will be interesting to see how parents feel come fall when there are flare ups and health officials want to close down schools again because we still won’t have a vaccine at that point.
Barry Borden: Since we are all homeschooling, we should get a school tax break. We are the teachers at this point.
