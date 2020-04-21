Digital Voices: April 21, 2020

The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day. See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Monday, April 20, was: With movie theaters and other places closed, how have you been having fun and de-stressing during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Here are some of the replies:
Donna Herbold: Read, walks, yoga, tv, zoom meetings and rotate the couch cushions LOL.
Elizabeth Rowe: Riding my horse!!
Ann Jason: Whalen I cleaned all of my outside windows and learned how not to be afraid I’d a ladder lol.
Gwenhwyfar Mac Carthaigh: Lots of movies, t.v.series on DVD, crafting, spring cleaning and organizing, walks for fresh air and exercise.
Marlene T Waldron: Cross stitch, online bingo, avoiding fellow inmates, reading.
Melissa Macey: My board, card and dice game collection has expanded!! Me and my kid play a couple games of something almost everynite.... I really need to find the original monopoly game though!!!
Theresa Goheens: Gardening and tons of outside projects!
Mike Dodds: I’ve completed more projects in the past 2 months than I had in the past 10 years. I’m ready to put up Christmas lights.
Nicole Lee Bennett: Spring cleaning, re-doing my children’s rooms, creating the “ultimate playroom”, DIY projects, cooking, enjoying the homeschool teaching... List is endless.
Toni-Lynn Falcone Soule: Working on Puzzles . Spring Cleaning . Listening to Quarantine Karaoke lives nightly.
Belinda Burkhart: Sitting in my hottub!
Karisa Orr: Getting outside, playing with my kiddos in our backyard, soaking in our hot tub, doing projects around our home and yard, and taking breaks from news/social media.
Mandi Reome McKee: Many drives around Ausable point campground snapping pics!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.