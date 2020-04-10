The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, was: With churches performing distance services, how will you and your family be observing Easter this weekend?
Here are some of the replies:
Emily Spring: What about the Community members that observe Passover?? My family is doing it virtually during these hard times.
Shirley Young Dubuque: I will attend Mass on TV and my husband and I will be spending it alone. I have 17 little bags of goodies on my table with no way to get them to my grandchildren but they know I am thinking of them and love them. Happy Easter everybody.
Deb Carter: Church isn’t required to celebrate Easter. It’s what is in your heart, between you and God. I will miss celebrating with family, but Easter can also be celebrated later, in church or with family. I dont think God cares which day we celebrate!
Marty Martin: West Chazy community church streams live at 10:30
Jordon LeBlanc: My church (Mosaic Church, Cadyville) will be meeting digitally, with some creative elements incorporating kids telling the story of Easter (or at last trying). Were also (safely) distributing baskets for kids and sponsoring some other smaller things. We’re live on Facebook Sunday @ 10AM!
Elizabeth Rowe: I’m going to go watch the sun come up and gives thanks that have I so much to be thankful for this Easter.
Dennis Maye: In Touch Ministries and LesFeldick, TV or Streaming.
Allisn Lockwood Blain: Watching services on TV, and then doing a group video call to see each other for a visit.
Darcie Lawrence: With easter baskets and quality time 😊
Lindsay W Mesec: Praying
AJ Wells: I will be cooking a ham for just myself. LOL
Karen Paul: Eating ham!
