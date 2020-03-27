Digital Rituals

KEESEVILLE — The Rev. Noelle Eichenberger upgraded her iPhone for a divine reason.
She wanted to facilitate better outreach to her congregation of the Keeseville Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene on a variety of social-media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORDINATION SIDELINED
Eichenberger's online reach extends beyond her small congregation.
“We've had people live out in Chazy or not close to Keeseville, so they wouldn't normally attend stuff,” she said.
“We have people from all over the North Country in our Bible study last night. It's really encouraging to see that people are coming together.
They are hungry to hear about God, to read about God, and kind of dig in that and be together right now.
The secret is that I don't think any of us know what we're doing but we're trusting and we're making it work.”
A new pastor, her first service was on Feb. 2 and she and her board closed the doors to in-person gatherings on March 15.
“I was actually supposed to be ordained in April, but because of the coronavirus they are not able to have the ceremony,” she said.
“It's looking like it's probably going to be next year. It's disappointing but obviously we can't control a pandemic.”
ADAPTATIONS
Eichenberger's last traditional church service was on March 15.
“It was very light, she said.
“We encouraged a lot of our people to stay home, and we live-streamed it on Facebook for those who we know who weren't able to be there.
Our first official livestream service was on March 22. We met with our board on the 16th and discussed what is this going to look like, what our responsibility was as a church or a building where people could come and gather and getting things in place.
“We weren't sure if we were going to suspend our services after the board meeting.”
Once a COVID-19 case was confirmed in Clinton County, she sent an email to her board to stop in-person gatherings.
“We are doing what we can,” Eichenberger said.
“We are meeting for Bible study and prayer. We are using Zoom. We're doing stuff on social media.
I've been Facebook Live on my personal Facebook page and then on the church Facebook page.”
Eichenberger livestreams worship services and keeps in contact with the flock via phone call or she sets up virtual office hours.
“If someone wants to call in, they want to meet with me or have someone listen to them or they just want prayer,” she said.
“They can set up a time to meet with me either on Zoom or Facetime.”
Facebook Live was an unknown pre-pandemic.
“Definitely not in the capacity that I'm using it now,” she said.
“I've seen other people do it, and I have livestreamed a service before. I've been trying to get on a couple of times a week and do a devotional thought or just like a conversation time where people can ask questions or respond to questions. That's definitely very new to me.”
ZOOM BOON
For her, it's been a lesson in trusting.
“You are seeing a lot of churches and companies that have really great equipment and they're putting out really nicely done, well-edited videos and mine are not that,” Eichenberger said.
“They are very raw. They are very authentic. For me, I'm learning you have to trust that and make it work. I've used Zoom before. Our denomination has a youth council for our district, which is basically all of upstate New York.”
As Youth Council president, she's used Zoom to connect with members here, Rochester, Buffalo and Watertown.
“When I got here, we started a church Instagram account,” she said.
“We don't have a lot of followers but again I use it to post information about the upcoming sermon or else I'll post a recap of sermon and a Scripture passage.”
Eichenberger uses Canva, a free, online graphic design program for the church's promotional materials on Instagram.
“It's absolutely idiot proof,” she said.
“I had posted something about our prayer meeting on Instagram. We had our Zoom prayer call, and this woman pops up. I have no idea who she is. She was like, 'Yeah, I'm from Florida. I saw you guys on Instagram, and I need prayers.' I said, 'Okay, cool, welcome.'”
TRANSFORMATION
The church's 40-member congregations includes young families and the balance are Gen Xers and Baby Boomers.
“It's a smaller church but definitely hoping to grow and hoping to do more and get bigger and go a little deeper,” she said.
Eichenberger explores new horizons with her iPhone 11 and tripod.
“I think that as I get a little more experience, I will be getting some more equipment, too,” she said.
“Right now, we're working on a shoestring budget, so we're making it work.”
Her sermon series is called “Vision 2020.”
“It's where we've been, where we're going, how we're going to get there and and how you can help,” she said.
“Our vision is transformation and not leading not just the people in the church but the community and the North Country to do a new thing.”
Last week, Eichenberger joked in her sermon, “They say if you preach something, be prepared to live it out.”
“Obviously, the coronavirus wasn't caused by the Keeseville Church of the Nazarene but it's interesting how God is using that to challenge us and to say alright, we're going for transformation,” she said.
“You are going to be doing stuff that's really uncomfortable and really different now.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
TO CONNECT
Keeseville Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene:
Sunday sermon is streamed via Zoom (for those without Facebook/internet) and Facebook live at 10:30 .am. There is an accompanying worship playlist that is posted to both.
Prayer Time on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.
Zoom Bible study on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/keesevillechurch/
https://www.instagram.com/keesevillenazarene/
Website: https://keesevillechurch.org
Email: keesevillechurch@gmail.com
For those without Facebook/internet, Sunday sermon, prayer and Bible study time can be accessed via Zoom at the following link/phone number:
For those with internet/a smartphone: https://zoom.us/j/2016612902
For those without internet access:
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 201 661 2902
