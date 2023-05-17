PLATTSBURGH — President Franklin D. Roosevelt died 76 years ago on April 12, 1945.
The 32nd president’s death notice blanketed the front page of the New York Times, and that original newspaper is for sale in Dick Ward’s “Once Upon a Lifetime Book Sale” this Friday and Saturday at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church located at 127 Beekman St. in Plattsburgh.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
All proceeds will benefit The Dick Ward Retirement Fund.
BODACIOUS BIBLIOPHILE
Ward, 85, doesn’t have a clue how many books he owns.
“I don’t think there’s any way to estimate it at this point because I have been collecting for over 50 years,” he said.
“It has a whole list of categories. My strengths are history, and I have a lot of Adirondack, New York state, Vermont, other parts of New England and some beyond.”
He earned a master’s degree in library service from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in history from Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
Ward came to the area in 1967 as a new hire for the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System, where he worked for 17 years. Then, he went to the Plattsburgh Public Library for 2.5 years.
Ward grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
“I’ve been in books, in a sense, all my life,” he said.
“In fact, some of the books in the sale will be books that I inherited from my parents and from an uncle and an aunt that also had a house full of books.”
Book love spans three generations as his grandparents also had books, too.
“Not collected in the way that I have,” he said.
“There are some books that go back earlier than three generations, although there aren’t very many of those.”
The oldest book he owns will not be in the sale, but there are a few for sale that go back to the early 1800s.
“The book sale that we had for the church, to supplement what we got as donations, I would go all-year round to auctions and buy boxed-lots of books,” he said.
“If there were some that I really wanted or fitted it into what I was collecting, I would keep.
“Probably 95 percent or over I bought in these boxed lots ended up in the Methodist church book sales. Those go back 50 years now, too.”
Ward also scored books at used bookstores.
“There was another couple, now deceased, and I used to go around all over Northern New York and Vermont and even New Hampshire and then a few other places beyond those places,” he said.
“We went to the library and other church book sales similar to the ones that we had. Any kind of place where you could find (books), even yard sales sometimes any place where we thought we could find good books for sale. We were looking for all kinds of things.”
SUBJECT SORTING
Joan Janson recruited her friend Sandy Sexton and others to help her sort Ward’s collection. Categories include: North Country/Adirondacks, New England, art/coffee table, collections and collecting, colonial U.S. History, nature/the outdoors, crafts/handwork, children’s books, old yearbooks 1907-1985, paperbacks/hardcovers, New York state, Canada and various places, U.S. Presidents, history, biography and memoir, forests, automobile/automotive, fiction, rare books and special editions.
At the book sale, hardcovers are $1. Paperbacks are 50 cents. Rare books and special editions are priced from $5 to $50.
“I am a friend of Dick’s, and I have been working with him for the last three years to take all of the books in his house,” Janson said.
“As a retired librarian, he has a house full of books. We have been organizing them into different categories and this is a sale of a lifetime. This is his collection. There are a lot of old, unusual and valuable books that are part of this sale that makes it different than most book sales.
“I’m grateful to the Methodist Church. Dick has been a longtime member of the Methodist Church, and they agreed to hold it here. It’s an opportunity to find things that are unusual and different. It’s an opportunity for collectors to find things to add to their collections.”
