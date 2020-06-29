DFCU donates in big way

Heroes have shown themselves in many different forms during the coronavirus pandemic. Some help patients in hospitals, some treat them in an ambulance, some serve groceries or packages, and others donate when they can.
Dannemora Federal Credit Union has taken to donate in a big way.
DFCU has donated $40,000 to support multiple non-profit organizations in the North Country focusing on COVID-19 relief.
Funds received by the recipient organizations will be used for support services for individuals/families facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and patient/healthcare support.
“The effect of this pandemic has been far reaching and has had a direct impact on our neighbors in the North Country,” Chris Hay, Dannemora Federal Credit Union President/CEO, said in a news release.
“We have families struggling financially and the impact to our hospitals has been dramatic. On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff and our over 19,000 members, it is my honor to announce that Dannemora Federal Credit Union is donating $40,000 for COVID-19 relief in the North Country.”
Hay said $20,000 will be directed to the United Way of the Adirondack Region’s Emily Fund and $20,000 to area hospitals.
“We believe that in these difficult times, it is more important than ever to step forward and provide some much needed assistance to our community,” he said.
“Donating to the Emily Fund and our local hospitals is the most efficient and impactful way to get help to those who need it most.”
Funding for the United Way of the Adirondack Region will be allocated to the “Emily Fund”, which is a locally managed fund that is used to address unmet needs for low to moderate income families.
All funds in the Emily Fund are used for programs and services and not overhead or indirect costs.
“This extraordinary support will be critical toward addressing unmet needs that families in our region are faced with,” United Way of the Adirondack Region CEO John Bernardi said.
“The entire DFCU organization has a long and generous history of supporting our communities and we are extremely grateful to be entrusted with it. This partnership will undoubtedly have a positive impact.”
The contribution to the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will help provide patients with the essential care they need, help them stay in communication with their families, and assist with the transition home safely.
Equally important, contributions will help in ensuring that front line caregivers are cared for with protective equipment, provide assistance with financial strains, and support initiatives to boost morale.
“The support of DFCU to our community is simply amazing and a true testament to your commitment to our region and your members,” Kerry Haley, associate vice president of the Foundation of CVPH, said.
“We are so grateful that you have chosen to support our local hospitals and the patients we serve. As our leaders and front line healthcare workers risk their safety every day, your support has never been more critical.”
In determining the contribution amount to allocate for each organization, DFCU considered the organization’s total size, scope of service, and needs in the area related to the pandemic.
All recipient organizations are located within Dannemora Federal Credit Union’s service areas of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence Counties.
The complete list of recipient organizations include:
· $20,000 to the United Way of the Adirondack Region Emily Fund
· $10,000 to the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
· $2,500 to the UVM Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy
· $2,500 to the Adirondack Health Foundation
· $1,000 to the Elizabethtown Community Hospital
· $1,000 to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation
· $1,000 to the Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation
· $1,000 to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation
· $1,000 to Wilderness Health Care Foundation (Clifton-Fine Hospital)
Visit dfcu.net for further information and to find out ways to help.
